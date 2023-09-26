(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful city packed with fascinating landmarks and historical monuments just waiting for you to explore.

There's something for everyone, from the charming Amish Farm and House to the impressive Cornwall Iron Furnace. And don't miss the beautifully preserved Historic Rock Ford.

The Amish Farm and House is a captivating attraction that lets you experience the Amish way of life up close and personal.

This working farm dates back to the 18th century, and the tour guides will help you understand everything there is to know about the farm's history. You could tour an authentic Amish house, spend time on the farm, and even milk a cow.

For all the history enthusiasts out there, Rock Ford Historic Mansion is a must-visit destination.

Opened in 1793, this Georgian-style mansion was the home of General Edward Hand, an officer in the Continental Army. It's been restored to its original grandeur and is open to the public today.

You'll get to see the gorgeous period furniture, stunning artwork, and learn all about General Hand's fascinating life. The landscaped gardens are also a beautiful sight to behold.

For a glimpse into Lancaster's colonial past, you simply must visit the Ephrata Cloister.

This was a large communal living complex Founded in 1732 by a group of German Seventh-Day Baptists. The stunning architecture, gardens, and buildings are all well-preserved, and you'll get to learn about the fascinating lifestyle and beliefs of the German Pietists who lived here.

The Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery was the first commercial pretzel bakery in the USA, and it's been consistently churning out delicious snacks since 1861.

You could learn about the unique history of pretzels and how the baking process works! The Sturgis family still operates the bakery today.

It's a fun and quirky way to spend an afternoon in Lancaster.

For a deeper dive into Lancaster's industrial history, you must see the Cornwall Iron Furnace. This massive iron-making complex was founded in 1742 and produced cannons, stove plates, and other goods for just under 150 years.

Today, it's a historic site and museum open to the public for guided tours. You'll get to see the huge furnaces, learn about the daily life and craft of the ironworkers, and appreciate the incredible engineering feats that made it all possible.

The Strasburg Rail Road is a historic steam-powered locomotive that dates back to 1832 and has been chugging through the rolling hills of Lancaster ever since.

You might be able to take a ride on the train, enjoy the beautiful scenery, and indulge in some delicious snacks along the way. There are also special events like the Bonnie and Clyde experience or an escape room on the caboose. It feels like you've stepped back in time for an experience you'll never forget.

Lancaster is full of rich history, culture, and plenty of stunning views. From Ephrata Cloister's captivating beauty to the old-world charm of Lancaster Covers pretzel bakery, each historical monument has something unique to offer visitors!

So, pack your bags and have those dental veneers ready for those photo ops. This region has something for everyone, regardless of age or background. Experience what makes Lancaster unique and special by taking the time to appreciate its countless wonders.