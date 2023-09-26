Haitian Development Network Launches Hdndigest 3,“In Solidarity With Morocco

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Washington, DC, September 26, 2023 - Haitian Development Network (HDN), a notable advocate for the socio-economic and cultural advancement of Haiti and its people, has announced the launch of the 3rd issue of its new multilingual cybermedia, the HDN diges .

This 3rd issue of September 21, 2023, in solidarity with the people of Morocco bereaved by a terrible earthquake on September 8, at its opening, offers to read or listen to in French, English, or Spanish two poems by two great contemporary Moroccan writers: Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine's“Lettre d'amour aux anges qui n'écoutent pas” (Love letter to angels who do not listen) and Abdellatif Laâbi's“Tragédie toute” (Tragedy all).

Echoing as it were these Moroccan pages, this third issue presents in the“bonnes pages” section the first book published in Haiti, Mémoires pour servir à l'histoire d'Hayiti by Adjutant-General Boisrond-Tonnerre. This work is best known first and foremost in its faulty 2nd edition of 1819 and is posted in its original 1804 edition. In line with our intention to create a multilingual Haitian digital library, we also provide English and Spanish translations of the first 10 pages of this seminal text for the benefit of English and Spanish speakers.

In addition, in the“New & Noteworthy” section, this third issue highlights a major upcoming event for Haitian research,“Valorisation des répertoires musicaux classiques afro-diasporiques” (Valorization of classical Afro-diasporic musical repertoires). This colloquium scheduled to take place in Montreal on September 29 and 30, 2023, will be an exceptional opportunity to discover or rediscover important figures in Haitian art music, from Ludovic Lamothe to Claude Dauphin and David Bontemps, via Werner Jaegerhuber and Carmen Brouard, among others.

Even though, HDN digest is expressly designed for a diverse readership with an interest in the progress of Haitians and Haitian descendants, within Haiti and in communities worldwide, its chronicles in English, French, Haitian Creole, and Spanish on education, economics, finance, health, and science could be very useful for everyone seeking advancements at all levels.

Freely available online, HDN diges ensures easy access for curious people across the globe.“This publication is a significant step for HDN, and we are excited about its launch. We believe in fostering a knowledgeable community that can better support Haiti's continued growth and advancement,” said Jean Jonassaint, a co-founder and co-editor of the digest.

For more information on the HDN digest, please contact the co-editors Asselin Charles and Jean Jonassaint @ .

About Haitian Development Network :

Haitian Development Network is a leading advocate for Haiti's socio-economic and cultural advancement. The organization seeks to foster a global understanding and engagement in Haiti's development, aiding the prosperity of Haitians and Haitian descendants worldwide. HDN's initiatives include various projects focusing on vocational, cooperative, and technical training in sustainable agriculture and food security, community development, and cultural promotion and preservation.