China's Sensor Tech Surges By US, UK And Australia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A new report shows China has surged ahead of the US, UK and Australia in advanced sensor technologies, raising questions about the future balance of power in crucial command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities.

Citing the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's (ASPI) Critical Technology Tracker , Breaking Defense reported this month that China is“overwhelmingly” ahead in areas such as inertial navigation systems, radar and various types of sensors. At the same time, the source says the US maintains a lead in quantum sensors, atomic clocks and gravitational sensors.

Breaking Defense says that China's lead in sensors has not yet been translated into global market share, but that is likely to change as the technology is developed.

The report notes that North America has roughly 41% of the US$200 billion remote sensor market today. However, China boasts a strong share of papers in the top 10% of highly cited publications, especially in inertial navigation systems (44%), photonic sensors (43.7%), multispectral and hyperspectral imaging sensors (48.9%), and sonar sensors (49.4%).

Even when combining Australia, the UK and the US as their collective AUKUS, the three Western nations still significantly trail behind China in six out of seven key sensor technologies, with only magnetic field sensors being a close competition, according to the Breaking Defense report.

Advanced sensor technologies are crucial to modern C4ISR systems, which in turn are crucial for many military operations. Sensor-driven networks gather and analyze data from various sources worldwide, providing valuable insights for successful missions.

In a 2020 study by the China Aerospace Institute , Peter Wood and Roger Cliff note China's C4ISR advancements in aircraft, drones, aerostats and satellites.

Positioning accuracy of China's reconnaissance satellites is set to improve with more new generation satellites entering their orbits. Photo: Weibo via qianlong.com