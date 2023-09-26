Limoverse Ignites The Crypto Space With A Novel Token Burn

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 26th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In an electrifying move in an otherwise quiet crypto market, Limoverse successfully completed its much-anticipated Token Burn Event!







The buzz surrounding this event is palpable, and for good reason. It all starts with Limoverse's unwavering commitment to transparency and its thriving community. Limoverse places its community at the core of its mission, emphasizing transparency, empowerment, and token appreciation for its dedicated users and token holders.

But what exactly is a token burn, and why is it generating such excitement? The answers to these questions are pivotal to understanding the magnitude of this event. Token burns are akin to enchantments in the realm of cryptocurrency. When tokens are subjected to a burn, they are permanently removed from circulation. This action not only diminishes the overall token supply but also heightens its scarcity, elevating the value of each remaining token.

Limoverse is taking token burns to the next level by introducing a pioneering algorithm that links token burns to real-world achievements. For every kilometer run and every calorie burned within the Limoverse app, an equivalent quantity of Limoverse tokens will be incinerated. Yes, you read that correctly! As users stay active and embrace a healthier lifestyle, the token supply shrinks, thereby augmenting the value of Limoverse tokens. This innovative approach ensures that your journey to improved health and fitness also translates into the growth of your investment. A true win-win!







$LIMO Tokens have a total supply of 10 Billion tokens and the burn event saw 86,494,575 LIMO tokens being burnt and taken out of supply.

Limoverse's commitment extends even further.“We are delighted to declare that all unredeemed rewards from our HealthFi Rewards Pool have also been subjected to a burn. This strategic move firmly underscores our dedication to forging a sustainable token economy, guaranteeing that each Limoverse token serves its utmost purpose” says Sajeev Nair, founder and chairman of Limoverse.

Talking about what the future holds for Limoverse, he further added.“Shortly, we are set to launch our most awaited projects: ModiFi and CreatFi, which will solidify our position as the most comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem in the web3 world. ModiFi is designed to empower users to flourish in all dimensions of wellness, from physical and mental health to spiritual well-being. The core focus lies in uniting top-tier wellness practitioners with advanced health tracking and AI capabilities, enabling users to take charge of their holistic wellness journey like never before.

Through self-paced courses and personal coaching, CreatFi will offer a gateway to personal growth and holistic well-being, cementing Limoverse's reputation as a leader in the Health and Wellness space.

About Limoverse

With a vision to become the largest digital health economy in the world, Limoverse's LIMO tokens are currently trading on Poloniex, Bitmart, and Pancakeswap exchanges. As the token expands its presence, Limoverse continues to break new ground in the health and wellness industry, leveraging Web 3 technology to empower individuals and communities alike.

Currently, the Limoverse ecosystem provides users with the option of earning rewards when they walk, jog or run and also when they burn calories thus keeping them motivated and incentivized to stay healthy through the HealthFi program.

