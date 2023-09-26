The Exchange XT.Com Announcing Listings Of Yesgo Memetoon And CTEX Tokens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Exchange XTAnnouncing Listings of YesGo Memetoon & CTEX Tokens

XTExchange was established in 2018 and registered in Seychelles. Its operating headquarters are located in Dubai. It has operation centers in Singapore, Europe and other countries and regions, and its business covers the world.







The platform owns the global top-level domain and currently has more than 6 million registered users, more than 500,000 monthly active users, and more than 40 million users in the ecosystem.

XTis a comprehensive trading platform that supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. It has a rich variety of trading's such as spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, OTC trading and buying cryptos with credit cards. Xt provide users with the safest, most efficient and professional digital asset investment services.

Diversified Trading Categories: XT Exchange offers diversified trading categories such as spot trading, futures trading, OTC trading and margin trading. XT Exchange is the first exchange that provides interest-free margin trading and charges the lowest service fee.

Token YESGO : XTAnnouncement on Launching YESGO. Yes Coin is a decentralized project based on the blockchain network. Yes Coin aims to accelerate the evolution of businesses towards blockchain, And at this stage for Internet users and developers to build a complete blockchain platform. Yes Coin will continue to evolve to meet the future development needs of the metaverse ecosystem.

Token MEMETOON : XTAnnouncement on Launching MEMETOON

MEME and MEMETOON, built on blockchain technology, ensure that creators are no longer mere laborers in a webcomic factory. Instead, they can fully unleash their creativity and artistic sensibilities while safeguarding their works' copyright rights. This innovation contributes to a new paradigm shift in the webcomic market.

Token CTEX : XTAnnouncement on the Upcoming Listing of CTEX. Crypto Tex is an open-source blockchain scaling solution that delivers a faster, cheaper and smarter experience for blockchain's next billion users. CTX is Part Of The Global Payment Revolution.

XTAnnouncement on Launching Bug Bounty Program By Xt : XTis thrilled to launch the bug bounty program to make the crypto trading services more secure and reliable. They realize that even the most complete systems can still have vulnerabilities. Hence, they would like to encourage hackers to test and report any vulnerabilities on their platform by offering rewards. As a result, They can quickly address these issues and prevent any malicious attacks.

The bug bounty program is open to anyone who discovers vulnerabilities in their software. They will offer rewards for eligible vulnerability reports, with the amount ranging from $50 to $2,000 USD depending on the severity of the issue and the quality of the report.

Summary: The Spetember month was 5th Aniversary celebration month for XT.COM's conciding with TOKEN2049 Preparty. A Night to Remember! Thanks to everyone who joined them at the exclusive preparty during #TOKEN2049 in Singapore! The 71st-floor SKAI Loft provided breathtaking views as they celebrated the future of crypto together. @XTexchange held a signing ceremony at the party venue with projects ALFA, DreamsQuest and SWARM!

Stay tuned for more updates as more new digital asset listings are just around the corner!

Media Contact Info: Gopi Divecha

Company: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

email: web: pixelproduction.com