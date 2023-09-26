Nicsrs Has Unveiled Newly Upgraded Website For A More Secure And User-Friendly Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NicSRS

Become a NicSRS Partner

Recently NicSRS has revamped its official website. This upgrade focuses on brand-new product pages and features, adding products such as VMC and PositiveSSL.

SINGAPORE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- NicSRS , a leading SSL reseller platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly upgraded website, designed to strengthen online security and provide an enhanced user experience. This upgrade focuses on introducing brand-new product pages and features that cater to the evolving needs of various customers.Introduction to NicSRS - The Trusted SSL PartnerNicSRS is committed to delivering competitive and reliable SSL products and services, backed by experienced after-sales support and technical assistance. Their product offerings extend beyond SSL certificates to include encrypted email solutions, code protection, and more. With this upgrade, NicSRS makes popular products accessible to all users.VMC : Strengthening Email AuthenticationOne standout addition is the dedicated Verified Mark Certificates (VMC) page. VMCs are a powerful tool in the battle against email fraud and phishing attempts. These cryptographic certificates authenticate email senders, assuring recipients of the legitimacy of incoming emails. NicSRS has added this product page to simplify VMC purchase and management, supported by experienced support team, ensuring secure email communication.Certum: Elevating Digital SecurityNicSRS now offers a dedicated Certum SSL certificate page, offering users a range of choices, including DV, OV, and EV SSL certificates, with potions for single-domain, multi-domain, and wildcard options. Clear and straightforward product descriptions and a comparison table assist users in selecting the ideal certificate for their business.PositiveSSL : Affordable Security for AllNicSRS emphasizes affordability without compromising security, with a focus on PositiveSSL powered by Sectigo. PositiveSSL offers cost-effective SSL certificates, including DV, OV, and EV SSL certificates. NicSRS introduces the PositiveSSL Multi-Domain Wildcard (DV) Certificate and PositiveSSL DV Mixed Multi-Domain SSL Certificate, providing economical and efficient solutions for protecting multiple standard domains as well as wildcard domains.Partner: Building Strong CollaborationsNicSRS fosters collaborations within the digital security landscape through its Partner Programs. Designed to nurture partnerships with organizations passionate about enhancing online security, this program offers benefits such as discounted pricing, marketing support, sales and marketing tools, and technical assistance.In addition to the above additions, NicSRS has introduced new pages to expand its product range, including email server, domain, DNS, WHMCS, and more.NicSRS continues to stand out in the web security and hosting industry with its unique advantages:- Diverse Product Portfolio: NicSRS offers a wide array of products and services, including SSL certificates, VMC certificates, SiteLock, S/MIME, code signing certificates, web hosting etc. This diverse product portfolio allows users to find all the solutions they need.- Cutting-Edge Security: NicSRS is committed to web security, offering data encryption through SSL certificates and protection against email spoofing and phishing with VMC certificates.- Competitive Pricing: NicSRS offers unbeatable prices as strategic partners of trusted brands like Sectigo, DigiCert, GlobalSign, GeoTrust, and more.- World-Class Support: NicSRS provides professional and timely customer service, with a support team available 24/7.- Intuitive Navigation: The website's new design boasts an intuitive interface, with clearly labeled sections and a user-friendly menu that guides visitors to their desired destinations effortlessly.- Streamlined Processes: NicSRS simplifies processes, making it easy to purchase SSL certificates, register domains, and explore web hosting options.- Responsive Design: The website is responsive, ensuring a seamless experience across various devices, from desktops to smartphones.- Resourceful Blog: NicSRS's blog provides valuable insights, tips, and best practices related to web security and hosting, further assisting users in their online journey.About NicSRSA fast-growing company founded in 2011, NicSRS is the strategic partner of leading CAs around the globe, including Sectigo, GlobalSign and Entrust, etc. As a comprehensive service provider, NicSRS offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions covering SSL/TLS certificates, S/MIME, WHMCS and more. For more information, kindly visit

Andrea Cao

NicSRS



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn