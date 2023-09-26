Wednesday, 27 September 2023 03:20 GMT

Playful Whales Can Use Seaweed As A Hat Or Exfoliant. This Kelping Behaviour Is More Common Than We Realised


9/26/2023 7:13:58 PM
Author: Olaf Meynecke

(MENAFN- The Conversation) If you're a whale, there's often not too much to see out in deeper water. Perhaps that's why so many whales get playful with kelp and other seaweed.
The Conversation

MENAFN26092023000199003603ID1107147728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search