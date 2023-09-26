Perceptiviti's Innovation Reinforces Its Pioneering Position In UAE Insurance

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Perceptiviti stands at the forefront of market leadership in the UAE's medical industry AI industry, empowering companies in the sector to effectively combat claim leakages, fraud, and abuse. The result? Significant cost savings for the industry. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the technology company is making waves in the insurance market with cutting-edge solutions while supporting some of the world's largest insurance companies in digitizing and automating claims.

Since its inception in 2017, Perceptiviti's deep-tech AI platform company has helped large enterprises deploy cutting-edge solutions in the areas of medical claims AI, Claim Automation, Fraud, Waste and Abuse prevention, and analytics. While complex systems and large amounts of data that insurance companies work with make their applications prone to human error, Perceptiviti's machine learning-based platform boasts an impressive 99% accuracy rate to surpass human-based reviews and be sought out by companies like Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC).

Perceptiviti's flagship product, Sherlock, emerged from extensive research that fused years of experience in fraud detection across the medical insurance industry worldwide, incorporating deep technology, artificial intelligence, medical edits, and various analytical approaches. Sherlock has been implemented within various Payers to combat fraud, and the platform is yielding impressive outcomes for its corporate clients. The platform remains in a state of constant enhancement, with the addition of fresh datasets and smart AI algorithms to meet modern and constantly evolving standards.

Sandeep Khurana, Founder and CEO of Perceptiviti stated:“Our mission is to empower insurance companies with data-driven insights, helping you make informed decisions and adapt to evolving market dynamics. In a rapidly changing healthcare landscape and with advancements in technology, we stay agile and adaptive to industry insights, ensuring your business stays ahead. Our solutions are tailored to meet the unique demands of payers and providers, offering customization and flexibility. We are ultimately eliminating human error, with Perceptiviti boasting nearly 99% accuracy and offering a remarkable return on investment – you give us one dirham, we give 10 back.”

This level of precision is revolutionizing the insurance industry, setting new standards for efficiency and reliability. Perceptiviti's solutions offer more than just accuracy; they provide operational efficiency, deep insights, and control over healthcare claims. This translates to significant cost savings and, more importantly, improved quality of care. Perceptiviti is transforming healthcare analytics with state-of-the-art platforms, pre-built dashboards, alerts, and artificially intelligent algorithms. As a result, Perceptiviti, who has garnered recognition as one of the top AI companies in Google's Launchpad Accelerator program and also a member of Abu Dhabi's Hub71 accelerator program, is poised to reshape the future of insurance claim processing and fraud control in the UAE and beyond.

