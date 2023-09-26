Emirates Home Nursing Revolutionizes Home Healthcare In The UAE With Personalized And Convenient Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Emirates Home Nursing (EHN), a leading home healthcare provider in the UAE, is transforming the landscape of healthcare by offering personalized and convenient services that cater to the diverse needs of patients.

With a comprehensive range of offerings, EHN is revolutionizing the way individuals receive medical care in the comfort of their own homes. By prioritizing patient well-being and satisfaction, EHN is setting new standards for home nursing services in the country.

Miss Alka Uttamchandani, General Manager of EHN shed light on various aspects of EHN's operations and their commitment to delivering personalized and convenient healthcare services.

“The idea of home nursing emerged as a response to the growing need for personalized and convenient healthcare services. It was inspired by the recognition that many individuals, particularly the aging population and those with chronic illnesses or disabilities, prefer to receive medical care in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. Home nursing allows patients to receive quality healthcare services while maintaining a sense of independence and dignity,” she added.

EHN's patient care team consists of various healthcare professionals, namely Registered Nurses (RN) with DHA licenses, Health Care Assistants (HCA) with nursing certificates, physiotherapists, and an administration team who work together to provide comprehensive care to patients. In case of emergency situations, EHN has collaborated with on-call doctors from healthcare facilities to ensure prompt emergency medical support.

“EHN caters to a diverse range of clients, including expatriates, locals, seniors, individuals with chronic illnesses or disabilities, post-operative care patients, and tourists. The company's comprehensive home nursing services address the unique needs of each client category, ensuring personalized care and support,” Uttamchandani said.

“To cater to the emotional needs and family connections of senior patients, EHN provides special training to caregivers, enhancing their understanding of older adults' emotional needs and equipping them with effective communication skills. This training helps establish strong connections with senior patients, providing compassionate care that supports their emotional well-being and family bonds,” Uttamchandani noted.

Effective communication is paramount in delivering quality care to patients from diverse linguistic backgrounds. EHN has built a diverse team of caregivers fluent in multiple languages, ensuring effective communication and understanding between patients and caregivers.

“We have a dedicated team of professionals trained in caring for children with special needs. This team, comprising caregivers, speech therapists, physiotherapists, and nurses, works closely with families to develop personalized care plans that address the specific requirements and goals of each child,” she added.

While the healthcare industry adopts machine learning and AI technologies, including robots with emotional intelligence, EHN sees these innovations as complementary to their services. EHN emphasizes the human element in healthcare, prioritizing compassionate, personalized care delivered by qualified nursing staff who establish meaningful connections with patients and their families.

EHN has exciting plans for service expansion to meet the evolving needs of their clients. While specific details cannot be disclosed at this time, EHN aims to provide comprehensive and holistic care that caters to a wide range of client requirements. Additionally, EHN is considering the launch of a mobile app to offer a more convenient and accessible way for clients to interact, manage bookings, and access important information about services.

“We remain committed to providing high-quality, personalized home healthcare services that prioritize patient well-being and satisfaction,” she concluded.