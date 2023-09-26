(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) American Outlaws Sweeps the 39th Boston Film Festival with Five Awards and Honors the Late Treat Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 39th Boston Film Festival concluded with feature film American Outlaws sweeping honors across multiple categories - including Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Ensemble Cast and the top honor, Best Film. As American Outlaws was the farewell film of late actor Treat Williams, filmmakers and the festival paid tribute to the beloved actor's illustrious career and enduring legacy, by awarding him a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, which was accepted on his behalf by his son, Gil Williams.In addition to the late actor, American Outlaws also features a captivating performance of India Eisley, who played a pivotal role in the film for which she earned the festival's Best Actress award, while Sean McEwen was recognized for his exceptional direction and screenplay. The film also eatures an ensemble cast, including Sam Strike, Emory Cohen, Cory Hardrict and Tess Harper, delivering a performance that earned them the Best Ensemble Cast award.Full List of Awards for American Outlaws:Best Film: American Outlaws – Sean McEwen, DirectorBest Screenplay: American Outlaws – Sean McEwen, WriterBest Director: Sean McEwen – American OutlawsBest Actress: India Eisley – American OutlawsBest Ensemble Cast: American Outlaws - India Eisley, Sam Strike, Emory Cohen, Cory Hardrict, Treat Williams, Tess HarperThe 39th Boston Film Festival was presented from September 21-24, 2023. The festival annually showcases a diverse range of outstanding films.Director Sean McEwen, Gil Williams and all principal American Outlaws film makers are available for interviews to discuss the film and honors.Media Contact:Matt Martinez

