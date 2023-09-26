Rick Simpson Oil Announces Product Launch For Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick Simpson Oil for Pets

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- At some point our pets may experience many of the conditions that affect us humans: cancer, epilepsy, anxiety, chronic pain, and arthritis. Many health advocates are paying attention to Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) as a potential treatment option that can provide much needed relief. Andrew Murphy, DVM from The Rick Simpson Oil Foundation, says that“although RSO has been publicized in recent years for its anti-cancer properties in human studies, we're starting to find that the same benefit may apply to pets as well. The company has noticed an increase in consumers who are requesting therapeutic products for their pets as well. Dr. Murphy says that "there isn't a day where someone asks which products can be used for pets". "Our tinctures and suppositories have become very popular amongst pet owners, mainly because they work and are easy to use".

It's worth noting that while there is growing interest and some preliminary evidence supporting the use of cannabinoids in treating cancer and its symptoms, the research is still in its early stages. The scientific community calls for more rigorous and comprehensive studies to better understand dosing, safety, and potential side effects, especially in animals like dogs and cats.

