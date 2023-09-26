Experienced Strategist And Private Equity Partner Launches Coppett Hill To Enable Go-To-Market Acceleration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coppett Hill to Empower Private Equity-Backed Management Teams to Accelerate Customer Acquisition and Make Strategic Decisions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dave Kirby , a seasoned strategist, marketer and former partner at Livingbridge, the mid-market private equity fund, is excited to announce the launch of Coppett Hill growth advisory, an innovative consulting firm aiming at aiding private equity-backed businesses in acceleration customer acquisition and making data-led strategic decisions.Dave Kirby brings a wealth of experience to Coppett Hill as an advisor, operator and investor. He started his career as a Strategy Consultant at PwC focused on supporting private equity clients with close to 100 commercial due diligence and corporate strategy assignments. He then moved to leading travel technology platform Cartrawler, where he led the online consumer business with responsibility for marketing and product development. In 2016 he joined Livingbridge, the London-based £3bn AUM mid-market private equity firm where his responsibilities including leading the Growth Acceleration and Business Services investment teams.The common thread in Dave's career has been partnering with boards and Management teams to build capability and accelerate growth, which he is now applying to his work with a growing number of impressive, investor-backed businesses with Coppett Hill. He has also used his deep experience in technology and data to build a suite of tools that support client engagements and allow Coppett Hill to find actionable insights much faster than traditional consultancies.Coppett Hill helps management teams to answer questions such as:.Which customers should we target?.Which marketing channels should we prioritise?.How can we improve our customer journey to increase conversion?.Have we got the right approach to marketing attribution? What is our ROI?.Where is our headroom for growth – customer segments, geographies, channels?.What are our unit economics – lifetime value vs CPA?.How can we maximise customer lifetime value, including considering customer retention and up-sell/cross-sell?A key strength of Coppett Hill's rapidly-growing team is to support investor-backed businesses in the early stages of a new investment period, to develop the customer acquisition inputs for a value creation plan and to bridge any gap in understanding between the board and the marketing leader. The Coppett Hill team regularly share valuable content based on concepts and tools that they've found to be consistently helpful when trying to accelerate business growth. Early traction with a number of investor-backed businesses has demonstrated a real appetite for this type of expertise, and Coppett Hill is hiring at a number of levels into its City of London offices to support a growing client base.Dave Kirby comments:“I've been privileged to work in and with many exceptional businesses over my career, across multiple industries and business models. I'm excited to use my experience and expertise to support investor-backed businesses to accelerate their growth and make strategic choices. Coppett Hill is part of a new generation of tech-enabled consultancies that combine the very best talent with cutting edge technology and AI to create value for our clients and their investors.”For more information, please contact Dave Kirby at or visit the Coppett Hill website at .

