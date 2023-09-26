Digitalc Secures $20 Million In American Rescue Plan Act Funding For Citywide Internet Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalC, Cleveland's choice for internet connectivity and digital training, is proud to announce that Cleveland City Council has approved $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support the deployment of a citywide internet network and the facilitation of digital skills training, marking a historic investment in digital equity.

"We appreciate the collaborative effort to move this legislation forward; the support of this substantial funding by both Cleveland City Council and the Bibb Administration demonstrates a profound commitment from our civic leaders to ensuring that no resident is left behind in the digital age," shared DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds.

Edmonds further added that recent initiatives have seen DigitalC enhance its organizational capacity, improve operational efficiencies, and refresh its brand, giving the organization a bold identity that aligns with its mission: to bridge the digital divide - for good.

"Thanks to our civic leaders and funding partners, DigitalC is well-positioned to achieve the goals outlined in the legislation," said DigitalC Board Chair Lance Frew. "To accomplish this ambitious undertaking, the organization has made strategic hires, adopted efficient customer relationship management software to streamline operations, and harnessed the latest technology to offer a superior product and customer experience."

In May, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Administration selected DigitalC as the vendor to deploy this transformative network in response to a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The RFP requirements include connecting 23,500 households and reaching 50,000 individuals through digital skills training within four years.

"Ultimately, our community will benefit from expanded choices and an option that not only prioritizes people but also seamlessly balances affordability without compromising quality," said Edmonds.

DigitalC anticipates launching the buildout of the citywide internet network in the coming months, with a detailed rollout plan and community engagement initiatives to be announced soon. Once started, the buildout is expected to take 18 months, covering the city in three major phases.

About DigitalC

DigitalC is a leading nonprofit technology social enterprise headquartered at the MidTown Tech Hive in Cleveland, Ohio's Hough neighborhood. Since its founding in 2015, DigitalC has evolved into a dynamic force, creating a bold vision to create an equitable digital future and mission to bridge the digital divide - for good. Learn more at digitalc.org.

SOURCE DigitalC