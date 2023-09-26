Algoma Steel Announces Results Of Voting At Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or“the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on September 26, 2023 (the“Meeting”).

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes Mary Anne Bueschkens 55,557,536 1,702,802 57,260,338 Michael Garcia 55,925,295 1,335,043 57,260,338 James Gouin 54,793,765 2,466,573 57,260,338 Andy Harshaw 55,787,922 1,472,416 57,260,338 Ave G. Lethbridge 55,849,496 1,410,842 57,260,338 Michael McQuade 55,930,706 1,329,632 57,260,338 Sanjay Nakra 55,459,513 1,800,825 57,260,338 Eric S. Rosenfeld 55,132,099 2,128,239 57,260,338 Gale Rubenstein 44,233,074 13,027,264 57,260,338 Andrew Schultz 55,643,836 1,616,502 57,260,338 David D. Sgro 54,687,005 2,573,333 57,260,338



The Company also reports that the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website at

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America's leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future as your partner in steel.

