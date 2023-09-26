Versatile Antimony: Market Valued At $2.0 Billion In 2022, Anticipates A CAGR Of 7.63% From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global antimony market exhibited a market size of US$ 2.0 billion in 2022, and it is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an anticipated market valuation of US$ 3.0 billion by 2028. This growth will represent a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Versatile Antimony: A Critical Element

Antimony is a versatile chemical element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The metallic variant is characterized by its hardness, brittleness, and silvery-bluish appearance. On the other hand, the non-metallic form is found in the form of greyish powder. Antimony is sourced from ores like stibnite and valentinite and is known for its stability in dry air and resistance to alkalis and acids. Due to its poor conductivity of heat and electricity, antimony finds application in various industries, including semiconductor devices, batteries, low-friction metals, flame-proofing materials, and ceramics.

Market Drivers and Trends

The global antimony market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for antimony trioxide (ATO) in the production of flame retardants and plastic additives. ATO, an inorganic element, is commonly used in combination with halogenated compounds to enhance flame-retardant properties. Moreover, the rising adoption of antimony in the manufacturing of lead-acid batteries, solders, pipes, castings, and bearings for electronic devices like computers, calculators, and gaming devices is bolstering market growth.

Furthermore, there is a growing demand for antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties. The market is also benefitting from rapid industrialization and the rising need for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging, which relies on antimony as a crucial ingredient.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, categorizing the global antimony market based on product type, application, and end-use industry. The segmentation includes:

By Product Type:



Antimony Trioxide

Antimony Pentoxide

Alloys

Metal Ingots Others

By Application:



Flame Retardants

Lead-Acid Batteries

Plastic Additives

Stabilizers

Catalysts

Glass and Ceramics Others

By End-Use Industry:



Chemical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics Others

By Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Market

The competitive landscape of the antimony market includes prominent players such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, BASF SE, Campine, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Tri-Star Resources, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Questions Addressed

The report answers key questions about the global antimony market, including:

What was the market size in 2022?What is the expected growth rate from 2023 to 2028?What are the driving factors behind market growth?What's the impact of COVID-19 on the market?How is the market segmented by product type and application?Which regions hold significance in the antimony market?Who are the major players in the industry?

