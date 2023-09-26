NHHA Appoints Former Health Care Agency Director As Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Clayton Chau appointed as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer of NHHA - a leading national firm providing advising services and integrated solutions to address the holistic needs of vulnerable populations.

Dr. Clayton Chau joins NHHA to spearhead systemic transformation in healthcare, housing, and holistic care for vulnerable populations.

- NHHA CEO, Paul Leon

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- National Healthcare & Housing Advisors (NHHA ), a leading firm providing nationwide advising services and integrated solutions to address the housing and healthcare crisis for vulnerable populations, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Clayton Chau as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to revolutionize healthcare and housing for vulnerable populations through a holistic approach.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Clayton Chau to the team,” said NHHA CEO, Paul Leon.“Dr Chau not only brings a wealth of experience, but also the fearless leadership that perfectly aligns with NHHA's vision.”

As the former Health Care Agency Director and County Health Officer of Orange County, Dr. Chau guided the medical community, businesses, and residents of Orange County through the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 to his recent retirement in June 2023. His approach to navigating this historic public health crisis was rooted in unabashed innovation and data-driven solutions, ultimately leading to groundbreaking initiatives such as local mega testing and vaccination sites.

Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Chau's distinguished career has been marked by an unwavering dedication to serving vulnerable populations and advancing medical services. Dr. Chau's transformative vision extended to critical areas such as population health & equity, suicide prevention, and the engaging bi-weekly social media talk show, "Your Health Matters OC."

His influence extends internationally, and he is recognized for his expertise in health care integration, system reform, cultural competency, veteran's health, trauma, homelessness, and mental health policy. Notably, he was named Orange County Medical Association's 2021 Physician of the Year and featured in esteemed documentaries and award-winning productions, cementing his legacy as a visionary leader in psychiatry and mental health care, demonstrating a remarkable ability to effect positive change in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Dr. Chau joins the team at a pivotal juncture, and will leverage his wealth of experience to strategically guide NHHA as it is poised to lead the industry in transformative healthcare initiatives at a national level.

“What excites me with NHHA is we're able to offer creative and innovative system solutions and it's not just one piece of the puzzle,” said Dr. Chau.“It's whole person care, it's housing, it's real estate, and it's healthcare. When you're talking about vulnerable populations, sometimes healthcare and their health is the last thing on their list. What is it that they need in their lives at this moment right now? It's our job to make sure we fulfill their needs before we get to the healthcare issue.”

NHHA is led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Leon, former CEO and Founder of Illumination Foundation where he pioneered the Recuperative Care/Medical Respite Program, at one time the largest provider in the United States. Mr. Leon's mission is to advise, research, and advocate for public health models to end homelessness and address issues of poverty and healthcare.

Over two decades ago, Mr. Leon and Dr. Chau initiated their partnership to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, pioneering Orange County's inaugural Street Medicine team. This collaboration unfolded outside their daytime roles; Mr. Leon, then a critical care nurse, and Dr. Chau, a psychiatrist for the County of Orange, devoted their evenings to this cause. Together, they keenly observed the escalating issue of homelessness, particularly affecting children.

Mr. Leon and Dr. Chau both went on to forge impactful careers that involved serving marginalized populations; working together over the years when possible. Now, twenty years later, working side-by-side on a daily basis, they stand poised to redefine the landscape of healthcare, housing, and the holistic approach they believe are key to ensuring that every individual receives the comprehensive support they deserve.

* * * * * *

About NHHA:

NHHA is a leading firm offering nationwide advisory services and integrated solutions to address the housing and healthcare crisis for vulnerable populations. With over 20 years of hands-on experience, NHHA pioneers innovative pilot programs, integrates data-driven outcomes, and creates cost-saving solutions for hospitals, payers, and health systems and social impact investing to create a housing pipeline, addressing the myriad needs of these populations through a proprietary integrative system of care treating the social determinants of health of each individual.

Marisa Mansour

National Healthcare & Housing Advisors

+1 805-234-2721



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram