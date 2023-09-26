VIVOPOWER ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PHILIP WRAY AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Wray as Group Finance Director for VivoPower. Philip brings a wealth of financial and leadership expertise to VivoPower, having worked in large multinational corporations for the past 18 years.



With a degree in Accounting and Finance and ACA Qualified, he started his career at Invensys PLC in the UK, soon holding a leadership role managing quarterly financial announcements and annual group accounts. He also held a key position in Switzerland to integrate an Invensys Operating Company into the Group's Reporting and Audit structure, and a financial manager role at Invensys Rail in the UK where he grew and developed the financial accounting team.

In 2011, he moved to Tektronix to focus on business partnering and helping drive profitable growth across the EMEA region through data analytics and investment analysis. Having led various financial and commercial projects successfully, he became the EMEA Finance Director in 2018 where he enabled the business to exceed its annual commitments, while leading the finance organisation to develop best-in-class support to the group.

He also volunteers his skills with two not-for-profit organisations, supporting a local school and grassroots football club with financial guidance and strategic input.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

