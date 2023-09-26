Browns Restaurant Group Announces Ontario Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Browns Restaurant Group opens it's 7th Browns Crafthouse location in Ottawa, Ontario.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, the BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is pleased to announce the opening of a new BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® franchise in Ottawa, Ontario. The restaurant is in the Glebe Annex of Ottawa, at 640 Bank Street and is the first location for the emerging BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® brand in Ontario. The owners are Oliver Prucklmeier, Nick Luksha and Crane Luksha. This is their third franchise with BRG, along with the successful Centretown Ottawa and Barrhaven locations of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®.Browns Crafthouse is a casual restaurant brand that celebrates all things made with skill or by hand, focusing on local geography and market area for inspiration and a selection of optional offerings. The brand is being designed to take advantage of the name recognition of Browns but to offer an opportunity to move in appropriate ways that radiate from the core of the established formula that has made our now firmly established Socialhouse locations so successful. This brand offers a selection of hand-built cocktails and local brews for the guests to enjoy. The new location is set to be anenergetic and youthful destination for all consumers who value quality house-made food served in a fun and unpretentious environment.As a conversion of an existing restaurant space, this latest site complements the existing four BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE® franchises in Ontario, with more to come. Next up will be a BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE® in Cambridge Ontario, another conversion.###About BRG: The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada's Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.

