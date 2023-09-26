CYDEF Runs Contest For Canadians New To The Cybersecurity Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYDEF detects threats others can't because our exception management approach leaves no unknown action on the endpoint unreviewed by the security team.

Cybersecurity students, recent graduates, or those working for the first time in cybersecurity are eligible to enter

- Kimberly NicholsOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CYDEF is proud to announce its first contest in support of those who have chosen to work in cybersecurity. The“Scholarship” is open to Canadians currently enrolled in a cybersecurity program or bootcamp, recent graduates, and those who began working in cybersecurity within the last two years.With the global cybersecurity staffing shortage, the company aims to assist those entering the job market. The prize is $500 cash for one lucky winner.While the company acknowledges this one contest won't move the needle in alleviating the global cybersecurity and IT staffing shortage, it could mean a lot to one person.“Since this is our first contest, it just made sense to start in Canada,” said Steve Rainville, CEO at CYDEF.“If it goes well, we hope to do this again in different regions, most likely where we have the most active partners. At the moment, that would be the UK or India.”The company currently has partners and customers in 10 countries on five continents. The team considered a prize such as an iPad or other tech gadget, but they decided cash would be more universally appreciated by anyone who wins.“Technically speaking, it's a contest, not a scholarship, which allows us to make it more inclusive,” explained Kimberly Nichols, Digital Marketing Manager at CYDEF.“We wanted to include people who've been working in the industry for less than two years and those who have recently graduated but have yet to find work in the field.”The contest runs until November 19, 2023. Contestants will have opportunities to increase their odds of winning after submitting the entry form. Optional entries include following the company on LinkedIn and YouTube, liking a video, sharing a post, and subscribing to CYDEF's newsletter, for a maximum of six chances to win per contestant.The winner will be chosen at random on November 20, and announced on the company's LinkedIn page on or before December 1.“At least there's no essay to write,” laughed Nichols.“We wanted to remove barriers and make it as easy as possible to enter. The one catch is the winner will have to provide some type of proof of eligibility. This contest is for newbies, so that's the main criteria. We need to ensure we aren't giving the money to someone who's been in cybersecurity for 20 or 30 years already.”In addition to supporting those who've chosen to work in the cybersecurity industry, the company hopes to build brand awareness through this initiative.“Customers and partners can't choose CYDEF if they don't know we exist,” added Nichols.Founded in 2017 out of frustration with the lack of trust, transparency, and results in the cybersecurity industry, the company takes a reversed approach to endpoint security.To find criminal activity on endpoints, they start by filtering out what they have already classified as legitimate activity (application and process behavior analytics).Machine Learning technology maintains millions of classifications across all customers, so CYDEF analysts do not have to classify the same activity twice. Since analysts only review activities they've never seen before (the 'unknowns'), criminal activity is much easier to detect and contain than traditional threat hunting, which is much more costly.“Everyone else is looking for a needle in the haystack,” said Nichols.“We're filtering out the hay and investigating everything that's left.”To enter the contest, visit cydef.ca/scholarship before 11:59 pm on November 19, 2023. Restrictions apply. See contest rules for details.

