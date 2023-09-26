Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC Secures Line Of Credit From Credit Facility To Fuel Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Growth: Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC Secures Undisclosed Amount to Propel Business Expansion from Credit Facility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC , a leading provider of Merchant Cash Advances (MCA), is proud to announce securing their newest credit facility to continue growing its funding portfolio.

The new line of credit, secured through a strategic partnership with Crown Partners LP, exemplifies Fundfi Merchant Funding's unwavering commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses by providing them with accessible and flexible funding solutions.

This substantial financial injection arrives at an opportune moment for Fundfi Merchant Funding as it seeks to capitalize on a growing demand for alternative financing options among businesses facing challenges in securing traditional bank loans.

Efraim Kandinov , Co-Founder and CEO of Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC stated, "This line of credit not only bolsters our financial capabilities but also underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting businesses on their journey to success. We understand the unique challenges entrepreneurs face, and this new funding empowers us to make a more profound impact in helping them thrive and achieve their dreams."

Natasha Dillon , Co-Founder and CFO of Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC, commented, "This infusion represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our company and its mission. We are excited to leverage these funds to continue supporting businesses when they need it most and to innovate our offerings to better serve our clients."

Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC, headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of Merchant Cash Advances (MCA), offering tailored financing solutions to businesses across various industries.

Eryn Black

Fundfi Merchant Funding LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram