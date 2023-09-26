OGE Energy Corp. Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE ), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4182 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2023.

