Play Nine, The Card Game Of Golf, Is NOW Available At Target

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Play Nine Golf Card Game

Family-favorite card game, Play Nine, hits the Target shelves for the first time ever

- Bonfit President Paul KrokLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bonfit America Inc., an incubator, manufacturer, and distributor of unique products, is excited to announce that Play Nine, The Card Game of Golf , is now available throughout the United States on the shelves of Target Stores.“We're thrilled with this newly formed partnership. Target is one of the nation's largest retailers and has always been known for their collection of inspiring and joyful products,” said Bonfit President Paul Krok.“In addition, there is a fundamental synergy between our companies. Target values their community of families, which is essential for Bonfit and we're proud to see Play Nine on shelves across the country.”Play Nine is an entertaining card game for a casual game night or family get together. The enjoyable golf themed card game is quick to learn, easy to play and super FUN for all ages! It is perfect for the holidays and as Christmas gifts. Target has begun stocking Play Nine inventory, perfectly timed for the upcoming holiday season.Play Nine, the card game of golf, can be found at Target stores nationwide and retails for $17.99 USD in the toys and games section. Each game includes 108 original cards, a golf pencil, 150 sheet scorecard and easy-to-read instructions.Visit to learn more about the nation's most popular golf-themed card game. More information and testimonials can be found on our website at , as well as on Instagram at @playninecardgame, and on Facebook at @playninecardgame.About Target: Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.About Bonfit: The company's mission is simple: to make great ideas a reality. Whether in personal grooming, athletics accessories, or card games , Bonfit's allegiance is to The Big Idea. Bonfit's products have been sold online and at leading retailers like Target since 1992. Have a great product idea? Reach out on the Bonfit website. The company is happy to discuss bringing the next great product invention to life.More About Play Nine: GO LOW.Set the Course: Deal eight cards to each player. Arrange the cards into two rows of four cards. Each player flips two cards face up to start the game..Down the Fairway: Play continues in order with all players drawing, then turning over or replacing a card as they shoot for the lowest score..Shaving off Strokes: Players draw, decide, and discard working to match vertical pairs of cards. When matching a pair, the card cancels out equaling zero points..Winning the Hole: As players go about their turn flipping and discarding cards, strokes will reduce, and one player will be met with the question of flipping their last card up. Players have the choice to skip their turn after drawing a card and immediately discarding it in hopes of reducing their strokes in the next turn. When a player decides to flip their last card, each other person has one final turn before the Hole ends. Play nine holes and the player with the lowest strokes wins the game.For more information on the Bonfit Play Nine card game, please visit the company website at .

Vanessa Marie Price

Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.

+1 714-544-6515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram