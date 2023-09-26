Bristow Group To Present At The 31St Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL ), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, will present at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
Bristow's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. MST and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.
The accompanying investor presentation will be available on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on the investor section of Bristow's website at .
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services.
Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at .
Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Jennifer Whalen
[email protected]
Media
Bristow Group Inc.
Adam Morgan
[email protected]
