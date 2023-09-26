Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Brings Tourism & Economic Benefits To Central Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd annual

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit , presented by Fain Signature Group's Fain Family Foundation,

is fast approaching on September 30th and October 1st. This year, the outdoors industry event has attracted 110 registered exhibitors and sponsors, which represents a 64% surge in exhibitors and sponsors over its inaugural year in 2022. With its first-year garnering over 4,000 attendees, this year's outdoor summit taking place at the Findlay Toyota Center and surrounding outdoor grounds in downtown Prescott Valley is proving to be exciting both recreationally and economically for the region.

The

Fain Family Foundation

has created and funded the event which has attracted notable local, regional, and national exhibiting sponsors and brands such as Rugged Radios, MDC Campers and Caravans, N2Explore, Near Zero, Specialized Bicycles, Archers Bikes, BIG O Tires, Ruger, Tear Off Products and Desert Financial Credit Union to name a few.

The goal of the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is to drive tourism, an essential goal of the

Town of Prescott Valley . As the Prescott Valley General Plan 2035 states, "With the opening of the events center and two large hotels in town, tourism promotion has taken on a much greater importance than ever before."

According to

OutdoorIndustry, "$887 billion in annual consumer spending creates the outdoor recreation economy that directly supports $7.6 million American jobs and generates $125 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue."

Tourism and the outdoors industry play a significant role in the region's economic vitality. The

Arizona Office of Tourism reports that visitors in Arizona spend $28.1 billion in Arizona every year.

"The economic contribution of OHV (off-highway vehicle) recreation-related spending in Arizona for 2017 is $2.64 billion or $1.6 billion in gross state product

(1)."

The

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit website

states, "Prescott Valley sits at the very center of the state at an elevation of 5,026′. Surrounded by mountains, forests, rolling hills, and hundreds of square miles of state land, the region boasts countless campground sites, endless off-road trails and outdoor destinations. This is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and gateway to the most beautiful destinations in Arizona. The Prescott Valley Town Center, adjacent the event, is home to hotels, restaurants and activities for both adults and kids alike."

For more info on the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, go to

PrescottValleyOutdoors.

