Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 17-week fourth quarter and the 53-week fiscal year ended September 3, 2023.

Net sales for the 17-week fourth quarter were $77.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent from $70.76 billion in the 16-week fourth quarter last year. Net sales for the 53-week fiscal year were $237.71 billion, an increase of 6.7 percent from $222.73 billion in the 52-week fiscal year of 2022. Comparable sales were as follows:

17 Weeks 17 Weeks 53 Weeks 53 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 0.2% 3.1% 3.3% 4.2% Canada 1.8% 7.4% 1.7% 8.1% Other International 5.5% 4.4% 2.8% 7.6% Total Company 1.1% 3.8% 3.0% 5.2% E-commerce -0.8% -0.6% -5.7% -4.8%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the 17-week fourth quarter was $2.160 billion, $4.86 per diluted share, compared to $1.868 billion, $4.20 per diluted share, in the 16-week fourth quarter last year.

Net income for the 53-week fiscal year was $6.292 billion, $14.16 per diluted share, compared to $5.844 billion, $13.14 per diluted share, in the 52-week prior year.

Costco currently operates 861 warehouses, including 591 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, five in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 26, 2023, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco(click“Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





CO STCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

17 Weeks Ended 16 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended September 3, 2023 August 28, 2022 September 3, 2023 August 28, 2022 REVENUE Net sales $ 77,430 $ 70,764 $ 237,710 $ 222,730 Membership fees 1,509 1,327 4,580 4,224 Total revenue 78,939 72,091 242,290 226,954 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 69,219 63,558 212,586 199,382 Selling, general and administrative 6,939 6,036 21,590 19,779 Operating income 2,781 2,497 8,114 7,793 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (56 ) (48 ) (160 ) (158 ) Interest income and other, net 238 67 533 205 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,963 2,516 8,487 7,840 Provision for income taxes 803 638 2,195 1,925 Net income including noncontrolling interests 2,160 1,878 6,292 5,915 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (10 ) - (71 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 2,160 $ 1,868 $ 6,292 $ 5,844 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 4.87 $ 4.21 $ 14.18 $ 13.17 Diluted $ 4.86 $ 4.20 $ 14.16 $ 13.14 Shares used in calculation (000's): Basic 443,876 443,839 443,854 443,651 Diluted 444,445 444,655 444,452 444,757



CO STCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

September 3,

2023 August 28,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,700 $ 10,203 Short-term investments 1,534 846 Receivables, net 2,285 2,241 Merchandise inventories 16,651 17,907 Other current assets 1,709 1,499 Total current assets 35,879 32,696 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 26,684 24,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,713 2,774 Other long-term assets 3,718 4,050 TOTAL ASSETS $ 68,994 $ 64,166 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 17,483 $ 17,848 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,278 4,381 Accrued member rewards 2,150 1,911 Deferred membership fees 2,337 2,174 Current portion of long-term debt 1,081 73 Other current liabilities 6,254 5,611 Total current liabilities 33,583 31,998 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,377 6,484 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,426 2,482 Other long-term liabilities 2,550 2,555 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43,936 43,519 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 442,793,000 and 442,664,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,340 6,884 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,805 ) (1,829 ) Retained earnings 19,521 15,585 Total Costco stockholders' equity 25,058 20,642 Noncontrolling interests - 5 TOTAL EQUITY 25,058 20,647 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 68,994 $ 64,166





CO STCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended September 3,

2023 August 28,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 6,292 $ 5,915 Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,077 1,900 Non-cash lease expense 412 377 Stock-based compensation 774 724 Other non-cash operating activities, net 495 39 Changes in working capital 1,018 (1,563 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,068 7,392 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of short-term investments (1,622 ) (1,121 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 937 1,145 Additions to property and equipment (4,323 ) (3,891 ) Other investing activities, net 36 (48 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,972 ) (3,915 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayments of short-term borrowings (935 ) (6 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 917 53 Repayments of long-term debt (75 ) (800 ) Tax withholdings on stock-based awards (303 ) (363 ) Repurchases of common stock (676 ) (439 ) Cash dividend payments (1,251 ) (1,498 ) Financing lease payments (291 ) (176 ) Dividend to noncontrolling interest - (208 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest - (842 ) Other financing activities, net - (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,614 ) (4,283 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 15 (249 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,497 (1,055 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR 10,203 11,258 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF YEAR $ 13,700 $ 10,203





Tags COST-Earn