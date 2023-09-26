Brookfield Business Partners Completes Filing Of Recast Annual Financial Statements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, News, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN) (“ Brookfield Business Partners ”) today announced that it has filed recast audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022 and 2021 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022, together with corresponding management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the“ Recast Financial Statements ”). The Recast Financial Statements have been prepared in connection with Brookfield Business Partners' previously disclosed adoption of IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts. The Recast Financial Statements supersede and replace in all respects the previously filed annual consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of Brookfield Business Partners for such periods. The Recast Financial Statements are available on Brookfield Business Partners' website at bbu.brookfield, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on the SEDAR+ website at . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request. Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit . Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management. For more information, contact:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

Note: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Brookfield Business Partners, as well as regarding recently completed and proposed acquisitions, dispositions, and other transactions, and the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“seeks,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“views,”“potential,”“likely” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would” and“could”.

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, investors and other readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Business Partners to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and risks relating to the economic, including unfavorable changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, inflation and volatility in the financial markets; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including our ability to complete dispositions and achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and pandemics/epidemics including COVID-19; the possible impact of international conflicts, wars and related developments including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, terrorist acts and cyber terrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including in the“Risk Factors” section in our most recently filed Form 20-F.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.