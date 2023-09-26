Flsmidth To Deliver Three Top Service Design (TSUV) Gyratory Crushers To A South American Copper Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

26 September 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark





Following a long-standing relationship with the customer, this new order allows FLSmidth to overhaul existing equipment with newer crusher technologies to boost efficiency for a leading copper miner in South America.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 200 million and was booked in Q3 2023. The equipment is expected to be delivered during 2024.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth will overhaul three existing gyratory crushers, which were originally also supplied by FLSmidth, with three improved and more efficient gyratory crushers with the improved Top Service Design (TSUV). By installing these new gyratory crushers, the customer will benefit from increased efficiency as well as safer and simpler maintenance. Two of the crushers will be installed in the existing foundations of the old crushers. This will minimise construction costs, while also limiting the environmental impact from the replacements.

“We really appreciate when existing customers return to us. We see this as a clear vote of confidence in the quality of our technologies and services. Enabling our customers to achieve more efficient copper production is essential to electrification and the green transition”, comments Chris Reinbold, Products Business Line President at FLSmidth.





