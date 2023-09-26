Lee Moving & Storage, A New Orleans-Based Company, Celebrates Its 70Th Year Of Nationwide Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alise ElliottNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lee Moving & Storage, Inc. (Lee), a New Orleans-based moving and storage company, is thrilled to announce 70 years of service, marking a significant milestone in its journey to provide exceptional moving services throughout the United States. Since 1953, the company has specialized in residential/corporate relocation, international moving, and the logistics of moving high-end, delicate electronics.Lee handles a broad array of special products such as cell cabinets, safes, ATMs, medical machinery, copy machines, and delicate artwork. In addition to relocation and international moving, the company also offers various services such as rigging, installation, warehousing/distribution, packing, and even home organization.“Whatever your transportation, storage, or organizational needs are, we are large enough to provide industry-leading service and efficiency with the care and consideration of a family-owned business,” says Alise Elliott.For safety and quality, Lee's employees are drug tested and background checked.“Under no circumstances do we employ temp labor, with the average employee being with us for 10+ years,” said Elliott.“Whether a customer or an employee, everyone here is treated like family." In addition, several of Lee's employees have been a part of its team for over 35 years, which allows them to provide unparalleled experience in the moving and storage industry.Lee Moving & Storage , Inc. is actively growing and enhancing its reach to better service customers and extending services throughout the United States.For a FREE quote or more information about Lee Moving & Storage, Inc., and its services, please visit or contact Alise at 504-390-3380 or 1-800-254-4757.About Lee Moving & Storage, Inc.Lee Moving & Storage, Inc. is a full-service moving company that has been in operation since 1953 and an agent for Atlas Van Lines for the past 37 years. We offer packing, crating, transportation, and storage of household goods. We also have extensive experience in commercial, office, and industrial moving. In conjunction with our fleet of air ride lift gate trucks, we've invented, fabricated, and patented most of our moving equipment to handle a broad array of special products. Included in that equipment is a stair crawler capable of transporting loads up to 1800 lbs both up and down stairways. We also offer record storage with pickup and delivery within the Greater New Orleans Area. Our 70,000 sq ft warehouse is located in New Orleans, LA, and we enjoy meeting and serving our community.

