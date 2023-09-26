Timber Biscuit Woodworks Unveils Cutting-Edge Gaming Coffee Table-A Design Marvel For Board Game Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timber Biscuit Woodworks, a premier woodworking shop specializing in modern, proudly announces the launch of its latest project, the Gaming Coffee Table.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Timber Biscuit Woodworks , a premier woodworking shop specializing in modern, one-off pieces, proudly announces the launch of its latest project, the Gaming Coffee Table. Designed by Shane Mitchell, the owner and creative mind behind the brand, the table is a beautiful blend of practicality, high craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art design features.About the Gaming Coffee TableThe Gaming Coffee Table is a masterpiece of form and function, designed to integrate into modern living spaces seamlessly. A focal point of the design is the large miters with waterfall edges, elegantly connecting the table's wooden components in a fluid, continuous flow. The table also features dovetailed drawers that boast soft-close slides, perfect for storing board games, controllers, or any other gaming paraphernalia.The pièce de résistance, however, is the tabletop itself. Ingeniously mounted on a lazy Susan, it offers ease of access, making board game nights more enjoyable than ever. Rotate the table for each player's turn without needing to stretch over the table-every angle is the best angle for game night.Shane Mitchell, a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, leveraged his design background to create this innovative piece. "Woodworking is an art, and the Gaming Coffee Table exemplifies the blend of function and design. I wanted to create something that board game lovers will not only find useful but also consider as a piece of art," Shane stated.Connect With Timber Biscuit WoodworksDiscover how-to's, tips, tricks, and more about the Gaming Coffee Table in Timber Biscuit Woodworks' latest YouTube video . Shane actively engages with the woodworking community across various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.For further inquiries, please email or follow Timber Biscuit Woodworks on their social media channels.About Timber Biscuit WoodworksBased in Virginia Beach, VA, Timber Biscuit Woodworks specializes in modern woodworking projects. Combining a fun, punny personality with an in-depth understanding of design and high craftsmanship, the brand aims to showcase the art of woodworking and share enriching experiences.For more information, please visit TimberBiscuitWoodworksor connect with Timber Biscuit Woodworks on social media.

