ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )

10/05/2023

10/06/2023

10/20/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )

10/05/2023

10/06/2023

10/20/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

