Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB ]
(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
|
Portfolio %
|
1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46
|
|
2.72
%
|
2) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53
|
|
1.86
%
|
3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53
|
|
1.86
%
|
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
|
|
1.78
%
|
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
|
1.77
%
|
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
|
1.75
%
|
7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
|
|
1.68
%
|
8) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
|
|
1.68
%
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
|
|
1.62
%
|
10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
|
|
1.61
%
|
|
|
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
|
17.95
%
|
Airport
|
|
9.74
%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
|
7.83
%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
|
6.27
%
|
Electric Utility
|
|
3.22
%
|
Prepay Energy
|
|
2.99
%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
|
2.94
%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
|
2.77
%
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
|
2.63
%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
|
2.33
%
|
Port
|
|
0.89
%
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
|
0.53
%
|
Water & Sewer
|
|
0.40
%
|
Senior Living
|
|
0.23
%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
60.72
%
|
Tax Supported
|
|
|
Local G.O.
|
|
15.24
%
|
Special Tax
|
|
9.77
%
|
State G.O.
|
|
7.36
%
|
State Lease
|
|
0.59
%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
32.96
%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
|
3.28
%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
1.60
%
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
|
|
Guaranteed
|
|
0.48
%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.48
%
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
|
0.48
%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.48
%
|
Asset-Backed
|
|
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
|
0.48
%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.48
%
|
Total
|
|
100.00
%
|
|
|
|
State Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Illinois
|
|
11.58
%
|
New York
|
|
7.60
%
|
Pennsylvania
|
|
7.51
%
|
Florida
|
|
6.95
%
|
New Jersey
|
|
6.47
%
|
Michigan
|
|
6.08
%
|
Wisconsin
|
|
6.03
%
|
California
|
|
5.59
%
|
Texas
|
|
4.26
%
|
South Carolina
|
|
3.13
%
|
Louisiana
|
|
2.92
%
|
Georgia
|
|
2.51
%
|
North Carolina
|
|
2.40
%
|
Virginia
|
|
2.33
%
|
Ohio
|
|
2.24
%
|
Alabama
|
|
1.95
%
|
Arizona
|
|
1.95
%
|
Massachusetts
|
|
1.86
%
|
Minnesota
|
|
1.70
%
|
Maryland
|
|
1.56
%
|
Oklahoma
|
|
1.53
%
|
New Hampshire
|
|
1.46
%
|
Nevada
|
|
1.43
%
|
Colorado
|
|
1.29
%
|
Utah
|
|
1.24
%
|
Iowa
|
|
1.01
%
|
Nebraska
|
|
0.89
%
|
West Virginia
|
|
0.68
%
|
Connecticut
|
|
0.62
%
|
Indiana
|
|
0.46
%
|
Hawaii
|
|
0.44
%
|
Arkansas
|
|
0.35
%
|
Washington
|
|
0.30
%
|
Oregon
|
|
0.21
%
|
District of Columbia
|
|
0.18
%
|
South Dakota
|
|
0.13
%
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
0.10
%
|
Tennessee
|
|
0.07
%
|
Kentucky
|
|
0.03
%
|
Other
|
|
0.96
%
|
Total Investments
|
|
100.00
%
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
|
3.15
%
|
AA
|
|
33.84
%
|
A
|
|
35.32
%
|
BBB
|
|
19.87
%
|
BB
|
|
2.51
%
|
B
|
|
0.98
%
|
D
|
|
0.23
%
|
Not Rated
|
|
0.34
%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
|
3.28
%
|
Short Term Investments
|
|
0.48
%
|
Total
|
|
100.00
%
|
|
|
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
|
2.28
%
|
1 To 5 Years
|
|
4.02
%
|
5 To 10 Years
|
|
7.68
%
|
10 To 20 Years
|
|
27.76
%
|
20 To 30 Years
|
|
45.82
%
|
More than 30 Years
|
|
12.44
%
|
Other
|
|
0.00
%
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00
%
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
AMT Percent:
|
|
15.60
%
|
Average Coupon:
|
|
4.45
%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
|
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Investment Operations:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
|
0.00
%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
0.00
%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
40.45
%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
40.45%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
12.66 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
8.05 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$346.65 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
|
$12.06
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
181
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
18.00
%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.45%
in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included
in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
MENAFN26092023003732001241ID1107146645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.