Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB ]

(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) City of New Orleans LA Series 2021-A 5.00%, 12/01/46

2.72

% 2) City of New York NY Series 2023 4.125%, 08/01/53

1.86

% 3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2023 5.00%, 05/01/53

1.86

% 4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.78

% 5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.77

% 6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.75

% 7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.68

% 8) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.68

% 9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.62

% 10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.61

%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

17.95

% Airport

9.74

% Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.83

% Toll Roads/Transit

6.27

% Electric Utility

3.22

% Prepay Energy

2.99

% Tobacco Securitization

2.94

% Higher Education - Private

2.77

% Industrial Development - Industry

2.63

% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.33

% Port

0.89

% Industrial Development - Utility

0.53

% Water & Sewer

0.40

% Senior Living

0.23

% SUBTOTAL

60.72

% Tax Supported



Local G.O.

15.24

% Special Tax

9.77

% State G.O.

7.36

% State Lease

0.59

% SUBTOTAL

32.96

% Prerefunded/ETM

3.28

% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.60

% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.48

% SUBTOTAL

0.48

% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48

% SUBTOTAL

0.48

% Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family

0.48

% SUBTOTAL

0.48

% Total

100.00

%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.58

% New York

7.60

% Pennsylvania

7.51

% Florida

6.95

% New Jersey

6.47

% Michigan

6.08

% Wisconsin

6.03

% California

5.59

% Texas

4.26

% South Carolina

3.13

% Louisiana

2.92

% Georgia

2.51

% North Carolina

2.40

% Virginia

2.33

% Ohio

2.24

% Alabama

1.95

% Arizona

1.95

% Massachusetts

1.86

% Minnesota

1.70

% Maryland

1.56

% Oklahoma

1.53

% New Hampshire

1.46

% Nevada

1.43

% Colorado

1.29

% Utah

1.24

% Iowa

1.01

% Nebraska

0.89

% West Virginia

0.68

% Connecticut

0.62

% Indiana

0.46

% Hawaii

0.44

% Arkansas

0.35

% Washington

0.30

% Oregon

0.21

% District of Columbia

0.18

% South Dakota

0.13

% Puerto Rico

0.10

% Tennessee

0.07

% Kentucky

0.03

% Other

0.96

% Total Investments

100.00

%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.15

% AA

33.84

% A

35.32

% BBB

19.87

% BB

2.51

% B

0.98

% D

0.23

% Not Rated

0.34

% Pre-refunded Bonds

3.28

% Short Term Investments

0.48

% Total

100.00

%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

2.28

% 1 To 5 Years

4.02

% 5 To 10 Years

7.68

% 10 To 20 Years

27.76

% 20 To 30 Years

45.82

% More than 30 Years

12.44

% Other

0.00

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.60

% Average Coupon:

4.45

% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00

% Investment Operations:

0.00

% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00

% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00

% VMTP Shares:

40.45

% Total Fund Leverage:

40.45%* Average Maturity:



12.66 Years Effective Duration:



8.05 Years Total Net Assets:

$346.65 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.06 Total Number of Holdings:

181 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00

%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.45%

in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included

in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.









SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.