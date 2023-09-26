Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF ]

(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09

% 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68

% 3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64

% 4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62

% 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57

% 6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55

% 7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.898%, 04/15/35

0.51

% 8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49

% 9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.48

% 10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.44

%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.07

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.65

% Energy

4.22

% Capital Goods

4.02

% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.54

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.35

% Services

3.24

% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.92

% Basic

2.90

% Technology

2.70

% Communications - Telecommunications

2.39

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.39

% Transportation - Services

0.90

% Transportation - Airlines

0.65

% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54

% Other Industrial

0.23

% SUBTOTAL

47.71

% Credit Default Swaps

20.34

% Financial Institutions



Finance

2.21

% REITs

1.05

% Brokerage

0.83

% Insurance

0.47

% Other Finance

0.35

% Banking

0.14

% SUBTOTAL

5.05

% Utility



Electric

0.60

% Natural Gas

0.17

% Other Utility

0.15

% SUBTOTAL

0.92

% SUBTOTAL

74.02

% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

6.72

% Finance

1.10

% Insurance

1.07

% REITs

0.21

% Brokerage

0.15

% SUBTOTAL

9.25

% Industrial



Energy

2.16

% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.10

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.87

% Basic

0.79

% Communications - Media

0.67

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55

% Technology

0.39

% Transportation - Airlines

0.36

% Capital Goods

0.33

% Other Industrial

0.22

% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21

% Communications - Telecommunications

0.18

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.18

% Services

0.05

% Transportation - Railroads

0.04

% Transportation - Services

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

9.13

% Utility



Electric

0.59

% SUBTOTAL

0.59

% SUBTOTAL

18.97

% Interest Rate Futures

10.27

% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.31

% Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.18

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.93

% Energy

0.74

% Capital Goods

0.36

% Technology

0.20

% Communications - Telecommunications

0.12

% Communications - Media

0.10

% Services

0.04

% Transportation - Services

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

5.00

% Utility



Electric

0.32

% SUBTOTAL

0.32

% Financial Institutions



Finance

0.02

% Other Finance

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

0.04

% SUBTOTAL

5.36

% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.85

% SUBTOTAL

4.85

% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

2.98

% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.37

% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.31

% Agency Fixed Rate

0.28

% SUBTOTAL

3.94

% Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications

0.73

% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.65

% Technology

0.55

% Energy

0.40

% Capital Goods

0.33

% Other Industrial

0.30

% Communications - Media

0.24

% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09

% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05

% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

3.36

% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17

% Finance

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

0.20

% Utility



Electric

0.18

% SUBTOTAL

0.18

% SUBTOTAL

3.74

% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.23

% Credit Default Swaps

0.28

% SUBTOTAL

2.51

% U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

2.03

% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.42

% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.55

% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03

% SUBTOTAL

2.00

% Total Return Swaps

1.12

% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.73

% SUBTOTAL

0.73

% Common Stocks

0.67

% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.43

% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21

% Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08

% Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.08

% SUBTOTAL

0.16

% Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.10

% SUBTOTAL

0.10

% EM Government Agencies

0.07

% Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.07

% SUBTOTAL

0.07

% DM Government Agencies

0.06

% Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Equity Indices

0.02

% SUBTOTAL

0.02

% Put Options Written

-0.01

% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57

% Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

1.95

% Funds and Investment Trusts

1.15

% SUBTOTAL

3.10

% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-10.20

% Swap Offsets

-22.65

% SUBTOTAL

-32.85

% TOTAL

100.00

%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.06

% United Kingdom

4.50

% France

2.01

% Germany

1.91

% Canada

1.82

% Luxembourg

1.76

% Brazil

1.45

% Spain

1.00

% Mexico

0.99

% Italy

0.98

% Colombia

0.87

% India

0.80

% Dominican Republic

0.65

% Macau

0.61

% Hong Kong

0.60

% Australia

0.59

% China

0.53

% Israel

0.50

% Nigeria

0.45

% Switzerland

0.42

% Netherlands

0.35

% South Africa

0.34

% Angola

0.32

% Finland

0.32

% Ireland

0.32

% Peru

0.31

% Kazakhstan

0.29

% Norway

0.26

% Zambia

0.25

% Japan

0.22

% Ukraine

0.21

% Indonesia

0.20

% Gabon

0.17

% Egypt

0.15

% Slovenia

0.15

% Argentina

0.14

% Guatemala

0.13

% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13

% Turkey

0.13

% Czech Republic

0.12

% El Salvador

0.12

% South Korea

0.10

% Sweden

0.10

% Venezuela

0.09

% Ghana

0.07

% Jamaica

0.07

% Chile

0.05

% Panama

0.05

% Senegal

0.05

% Belgium

0.04

% Kuwait

0.04

% Cayman Islands

0.02

% Trinidad and Tobago

0.02

% Ecuador

0.01

% Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.16

% Total Investments

100.00

%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.13

% Canadian Dollar

0.19

% Pound Sterling

0.04

% Australian Dollar

0.01

% Chilean Peso

0.01

% Norwegian Krone

0.01

% Peruvian Sol

-0.01

% Singapore Dollar

-0.01

% Colombian Peso

-0.14

% Euro

-0.23

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

2.63

% AA

0.91

% A

3.03

% BBB

17.75

% BB

40.07

% B

23.37

% CCC

6.41

% CC

0.17

% C

0.09

% Not Rated

3.27

% Short Term Investments

1.15

% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57

% N/A

2.72

% Total

100.00

%





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

5.04

% 1 To 5 Years

51.99

% 5 To 10 Years

35.75

% 10 To 20 Years

2.92

% 20 To 30 Years

1.72

% More than 30 Years

1.90

% Other

0.68

% Total Net Assets

100.00

%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.60

% Average Bond Price:

90.83 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00

% Investment Operations:*

23.64

% Preferred Stock:

0.00

% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00

% VMTP Shares:

0.00

% Total Fund Leverage:

23.64

% Average Maturity:



6.32 Years Effective Duration:



3.88 Years Total Net Assets:

$924.41 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.72 Total Number of Holdings:

1,419 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00

%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.









