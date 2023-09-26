Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 12:14 GMT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF ]
(the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09
%

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68
%

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.64
%

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.62
%

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57
%

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.55
%

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.898%, 04/15/35

0.51
%

8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49
%

9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.48
%

10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28

0.44
%



Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.07
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.65
%

Energy

4.22
%

Capital Goods

4.02
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.54
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.35
%

Services

3.24
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.92
%

Basic

2.90
%

Technology

2.70
%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.39
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.39
%

Transportation - Services

0.90
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.65
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54
%

Other Industrial

0.23
%

SUBTOTAL

47.71
%

Credit Default Swaps

20.34
%

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.21
%

REITs

1.05
%

Brokerage

0.83
%

Insurance

0.47
%

Other Finance

0.35
%

Banking

0.14
%

SUBTOTAL

5.05
%

Utility

Electric

0.60
%

Natural Gas

0.17
%

Other Utility

0.15
%

SUBTOTAL

0.92
%

SUBTOTAL

74.02
%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

6.72
%

Finance

1.10
%

Insurance

1.07
%

REITs

0.21
%

Brokerage

0.15
%

SUBTOTAL

9.25
%

Industrial

Energy

2.16
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.10
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.87
%

Basic

0.79
%

Communications - Media

0.67
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.55
%

Technology

0.39
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.36
%

Capital Goods

0.33
%

Other Industrial

0.22
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.18
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.18
%

Services

0.05
%

Transportation - Railroads

0.04
%

Transportation - Services

0.03
%

SUBTOTAL

9.13
%

Utility

Electric

0.59
%

SUBTOTAL

0.59
%

SUBTOTAL

18.97
%

Interest Rate Futures

10.27
%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.31
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.18
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.93
%

Energy

0.74
%

Capital Goods

0.36
%

Technology

0.20
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.12
%

Communications - Media

0.10
%

Services

0.04
%

Transportation - Services

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

5.00
%

Utility

Electric

0.32
%

SUBTOTAL

0.32
%

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.02
%

Other Finance

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

0.04
%

SUBTOTAL

5.36
%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.85
%

SUBTOTAL

4.85
%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

2.98
%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.37
%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.31
%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.28
%

SUBTOTAL

3.94
%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Communications - Telecommunications

0.73
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.65
%

Technology

0.55
%

Energy

0.40
%

Capital Goods

0.33
%

Other Industrial

0.30
%

Communications - Media

0.24
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

3.36
%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.17
%

Finance

0.03
%

SUBTOTAL

0.20
%

Utility

Electric

0.18
%

SUBTOTAL

0.18
%

SUBTOTAL

3.74
%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.23
%

Credit Default Swaps

0.28
%

SUBTOTAL

2.51
%

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

2.03
%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

1.42
%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.55
%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03
%

SUBTOTAL

2.00
%

Total Return Swaps

1.12
%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.73
%

SUBTOTAL

0.73
%

Common Stocks

0.67
%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.43
%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.21
%

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08
%

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.08
%

SUBTOTAL

0.16
%

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.10
%

SUBTOTAL

0.10
%

EM Government Agencies

0.07
%

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.07
%

SUBTOTAL

0.07
%

DM Government Agencies

0.06
%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Equity Indices

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

0.02
%

Put Options Written

-0.01
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.95
%

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.15
%

SUBTOTAL

3.10
%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-10.20
%

Swap Offsets

-22.65
%

SUBTOTAL

-32.85
%

TOTAL

100.00
%



Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States

71.06
%

United Kingdom

4.50
%

France

2.01
%

Germany

1.91
%

Canada

1.82
%

Luxembourg

1.76
%

Brazil

1.45
%

Spain

1.00
%

Mexico

0.99
%

Italy

0.98
%

Colombia

0.87
%

India

0.80
%

Dominican Republic

0.65
%

Macau

0.61
%

Hong Kong

0.60
%

Australia

0.59
%

China

0.53
%

Israel

0.50
%

Nigeria

0.45
%

Switzerland

0.42
%

Netherlands

0.35
%

South Africa

0.34
%

Angola

0.32
%

Finland

0.32
%

Ireland

0.32
%

Peru

0.31
%

Kazakhstan

0.29
%

Norway

0.26
%

Zambia

0.25
%

Japan

0.22
%

Ukraine

0.21
%

Indonesia

0.20
%

Gabon

0.17
%

Egypt

0.15
%

Slovenia

0.15
%

Argentina

0.14
%

Guatemala

0.13
%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.13
%

Turkey

0.13
%

Czech Republic

0.12
%

El Salvador

0.12
%

South Korea

0.10
%

Sweden

0.10
%

Venezuela

0.09
%

Ghana

0.07
%

Jamaica

0.07
%

Chile

0.05
%

Panama

0.05
%

Senegal

0.05
%

Belgium

0.04
%

Kuwait

0.04
%

Cayman Islands

0.02
%

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02
%

Ecuador

0.01
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.16
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.13
%

Canadian Dollar

0.19
%

Pound Sterling

0.04
%

Australian Dollar

0.01
%

Chilean Peso

0.01
%

Norwegian Krone

0.01
%

Peruvian Sol

-0.01
%

Singapore Dollar

-0.01
%

Colombian Peso

-0.14
%

Euro

-0.23
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA

2.63
%

AA

0.91
%

A

3.03
%

BBB

17.75
%

BB

40.07
%

B

23.37
%

CCC

6.41
%

CC

0.17
%

C

0.09
%

Not Rated

3.27
%

Short Term Investments

1.15
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.57
%

N/A

2.72
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

5.04
%

1 To 5 Years

51.99
%

5 To 10 Years

35.75
%

10 To 20 Years

2.92
%

20 To 30 Years

1.72
%

More than 30 Years

1.90
%

Other

0.68
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.60
%

Average Bond Price:

90.83

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:*

23.64
%

Preferred Stock:

0.00
%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00
%

VMTP Shares:

0.00
%

Total Fund Leverage:

23.64
%

Average Maturity:


6.32 Years

Effective Duration:


3.88 Years

Total Net Assets:

$924.41 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.72

Total Number of Holdings:

1,419

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00
%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



