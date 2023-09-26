Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.09
%
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68
%
3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.64
%
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.62
%
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.57
%
6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.55
%
7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.898%, 04/15/35
0.51
%
8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.49
%
9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32
0.48
%
10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28
0.44
%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.07
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.65
%
Energy
4.22
%
Capital Goods
4.02
%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.54
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.35
%
Services
3.24
%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.92
%
Basic
2.90
%
Technology
2.70
%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.39
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.39
%
Transportation - Services
0.90
%
Transportation - Airlines
0.65
%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.54
%
Other Industrial
0.23
%
SUBTOTAL
47.71
%
Credit Default Swaps
20.34
%
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.21
%
REITs
1.05
%
Brokerage
0.83
%
Insurance
0.47
%
Other Finance
0.35
%
Banking
0.14
%
SUBTOTAL
5.05
%
Utility
Electric
0.60
%
Natural Gas
0.17
%
Other Utility
0.15
%
SUBTOTAL
0.92
%
SUBTOTAL
74.02
%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
6.72
%
Finance
1.10
%
Insurance
1.07
%
REITs
0.21
%
Brokerage
0.15
%
SUBTOTAL
9.25
%
Industrial
Energy
2.16
%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.10
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.87
%
Basic
0.79
%
Communications - Media
0.67
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.55
%
Technology
0.39
%
Transportation - Airlines
0.36
%
Capital Goods
0.33
%
Other Industrial
0.22
%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21
%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.18
%
Services
0.05
%
Transportation - Railroads
0.04
%
Transportation - Services
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
9.13
%
Utility
Electric
0.59
%
SUBTOTAL
0.59
%
SUBTOTAL
18.97
%
Interest Rate Futures
10.27
%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.31
%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.18
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.93
%
Energy
0.74
%
Capital Goods
0.36
%
Technology
0.20
%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.12
%
Communications - Media
0.10
%
Services
0.04
%
Transportation - Services
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
5.00
%
Utility
Electric
0.32
%
SUBTOTAL
0.32
%
Financial Institutions
Finance
0.02
%
Other Finance
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
0.04
%
SUBTOTAL
5.36
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.85
%
SUBTOTAL
4.85
%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
2.98
%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.37
%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.31
%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.28
%
SUBTOTAL
3.94
%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.73
%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.65
%
Technology
0.55
%
Energy
0.40
%
Capital Goods
0.33
%
Other Industrial
0.30
%
Communications - Media
0.24
%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.09
%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05
%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
3.36
%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.17
%
Finance
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
0.20
%
Utility
Electric
0.18
%
SUBTOTAL
0.18
%
SUBTOTAL
3.74
%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.23
%
Credit Default Swaps
0.28
%
SUBTOTAL
2.51
%
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
2.03
%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
1.42
%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.55
%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03
%
SUBTOTAL
2.00
%
Total Return Swaps
1.12
%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.73
%
SUBTOTAL
0.73
%
Common Stocks
0.67
%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.43
%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21
%
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08
%
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.08
%
SUBTOTAL
0.16
%
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.10
%
SUBTOTAL
0.10
%
EM Government Agencies
0.07
%
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.07
%
SUBTOTAL
0.07
%
DM Government Agencies
0.06
%
Options Purchased - Puts
Options on Equity Indices
0.02
%
SUBTOTAL
0.02
%
Put Options Written
-0.01
%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.57
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.95
%
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.15
%
SUBTOTAL
3.10
%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-10.20
%
Swap Offsets
-22.65
%
SUBTOTAL
-32.85
%
TOTAL
100.00
%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.06
%
United Kingdom
4.50
%
France
2.01
%
Germany
1.91
%
Canada
1.82
%
Luxembourg
1.76
%
Brazil
1.45
%
Spain
1.00
%
Mexico
0.99
%
Italy
0.98
%
Colombia
0.87
%
India
0.80
%
Dominican Republic
0.65
%
Macau
0.61
%
Hong Kong
0.60
%
Australia
0.59
%
China
0.53
%
Israel
0.50
%
Nigeria
0.45
%
Switzerland
0.42
%
Netherlands
0.35
%
South Africa
0.34
%
Angola
0.32
%
Finland
0.32
%
Ireland
0.32
%
Peru
0.31
%
Kazakhstan
0.29
%
Norway
0.26
%
Zambia
0.25
%
Japan
0.22
%
Ukraine
0.21
%
Indonesia
0.20
%
Gabon
0.17
%
Egypt
0.15
%
Slovenia
0.15
%
Argentina
0.14
%
Guatemala
0.13
%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.13
%
Turkey
0.13
%
Czech Republic
0.12
%
El Salvador
0.12
%
South Korea
0.10
%
Sweden
0.10
%
Venezuela
0.09
%
Ghana
0.07
%
Jamaica
0.07
%
Chile
0.05
%
Panama
0.05
%
Senegal
0.05
%
Belgium
0.04
%
Kuwait
0.04
%
Cayman Islands
0.02
%
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02
%
Ecuador
0.01
%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.16
%
Total Investments
100.00
%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.13
%
Canadian Dollar
0.19
%
Pound Sterling
0.04
%
Australian Dollar
0.01
%
Chilean Peso
0.01
%
Norwegian Krone
0.01
%
Peruvian Sol
-0.01
%
Singapore Dollar
-0.01
%
Colombian Peso
-0.14
%
Euro
-0.23
%
Total Net Assets
100.00
%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
2.63
%
AA
0.91
%
A
3.03
%
BBB
17.75
%
BB
40.07
%
B
23.37
%
CCC
6.41
%
CC
0.17
%
C
0.09
%
Not Rated
3.27
%
Short Term Investments
1.15
%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.57
%
N/A
2.72
%
Total
100.00
%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
5.04
%
1 To 5 Years
51.99
%
5 To 10 Years
35.75
%
10 To 20 Years
2.92
%
20 To 30 Years
1.72
%
More than 30 Years
1.90
%
|
Other
|
|
0.68
%
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00
%
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
Average Coupon:
|
|
7.60
%
|
Average Bond Price:
|
|
90.83
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
|
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Investment Operations:*
|
|
23.64
%
|
Preferred Stock:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
0.00
%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
0.00
%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
23.64
%
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
6.32 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
3.88 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$924.41 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
|
$10.72
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
1,419
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
40.00
%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.