Camden National Corporation Announces Its Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMDEN, Maine, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 5.94% based on the September 25, 2023 closing price of the Company's common stock at $28.30 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023.

