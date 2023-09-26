Morphic Holdings Announces CEO Dr. Praveen Tipirneni To Take Temporary Medical Leave Of Absence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MORF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Praveen Tipirneni suffered an emergent medical event and is taking a medical leave of absence. Dr. Tipirneni is expected to return to his role as Chief Executive Officer after he recovers. In the interim, Morphic's executive team, led by Dr. Bruce Rogers, President and Dr. Marc Schegerin, COO and CFO, will continue with its leadership in day-to-day operational activities on a normal basis.



“Praveen's health and continued recovery is the only focus for him and his family. We are sending them our thoughts and support and we look forward to him returning in good health,” said Gustav Christensen, Morphic's Chairman of the Board of Directors.“In the meantime, our highly seasoned and experienced executives will work collaboratively, as always, to maintain business operations and ensure that the Company's strategic objectives remain on track during Praveen's leave.”

Morphic expects no interruptions or changes to its business operations and will provide an update on Dr. Tipirneni's health as soon as is practicable. The Company remains confident in its differentiated proprietary pipeline and MInT platform technology to treat the high unmet need of serious chronic diseases, including the development prospects for MORF-057 in IBD.

About Morphic Holdings

Morphic Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit .

