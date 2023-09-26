Entrepreneur And Philanthropist Jessie Lee Ward Passes Away Surrounded By Loved Ones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the renowned entrepreneur, advocate, and visionary Jessie Lee Ward on September 16th, surrounded by her loved ones.

From humble beginnings as a child with a vegetable stand in her yard, Jessie Lee Ward's journey evolved into a tapestry of entrepreneurial success.

A self-proclaimed "country girl with East Coast hustle," Ward found tremendous success with several businesses, including a health and wellness network marketing company, and became a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jessie Lee's diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer earlier this year came as a shock, but she used her platform to raise awareness about the silent killer.

Despite her diagnosis, her spirit remained undeterred. As Sascha Franz, a chosen family member, aptly put it, "She was the very embodiment of passion and brilliance, with an immense heart that was truly unparalleled."

Courtney Shepard, JessieLee's best friend, said, "She's so much more than my soul, Sister. My Wifey for Lifey, Bestie for the Restie. I love you MOST and I miss you more!"

Aviram Ezra, Jessie Lee's life partner, beautifully encapsulated their love, saying, "Our love was like in a movie, she loved me unconditionally."

Carissa Acosta remembers her former boss with sadness and admiration,

“I had a front row seat watching her embody exactly what it means to fight, live, and forgive.

I wish people could see her through my eyes but I like to think what we experienced together was special. She became my friend. Not everyone deserved to know her but she deserved love from everyone.”

Jessie Lee Ward's legacy of love, dedication, and entrepreneurship will forever inspire generations to come.

To make a donation in Jessie Lee's honor, please consider contributing to the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Christine Haas

Christine Haas Media

+1 512-751-1592

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other