22± Acre Le Rêve Estate In Rochester, MI To Be Sold At Online Auction October 16Th

1558 Dutton Rd., Rochester, MI 48306 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on October 16th.

Located in the esteemed Oakland Township, this one-of-a-kind estate in Michigan will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2.5M.

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Michigan Le Rêve Estate in Oakland Township, MI. The property was previously listed for $11,500,000 and at the direction of the trustee of the estate is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,500,000 on Monday, October 16th at 9:00 am EDT.Custom built by Vito Anthony Homes in 2005, under the direction of award-winning architect Dominick Tringali, this country estate offers seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and 10 half baths. The three-story property boasts awe-inspiring architecture and craftsmanship, showcased by meticulously hand-carved wooden archways, hand-painted ceiling frescos, hand-cut stone and gold-leafed accents, and inlay hardwood floors harmoniously woven throughout the residence.The Michigan Le Rêve Estate is adorned with breathtaking living spaces. Among them, a family room boasting cathedral ceilings, entertainment parlor complete with a full bar, Renaissance-style library, and lavish home theater. For year-round relaxation, a beautiful heated indoor pool, spa, steam room, and sauna. The picturesque exterior of the home features a tennis court, conservatory, gazebo, bowling lawn, and formal English boxwood garden.“Interluxe's unmatched expertise in luxury real estate and vast network of qualified buyers were decisive factors for why we chose the auction route,” stated Vito Pampalona of Vito Anthony Homes.“Their platform makes them the ideal partner to showcase this unique property.”"The Michigan Le Rêve Estate offers a blend of luxurious amenities that are simply unparalleled,” stated Scott Kirk, CEO and President of Interluxe Auctions.“This auction presents a rare opportunity for judicious buyers to acquire an estate that defines sophistication and opulence.”The Michigan Le Rêve Estate is being offered in cooperation with Vito Pampalona of Vito Anthony Homes. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, October 16th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, October 13-14, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, October 15th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

