R4G Launches 1 For 1 Service To Help Professionals Fund Causes And Sweet Goodies

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with $2500 for causes and $2500 for sweet foodie goodies.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches 'The Sweet Foodie Club' to help working professionals make cause fundraising fun and rewarding.The Sweetest 1 for 1 Service for professionals help funds their favorite nonprofits; and rewards The Sweetest Foodie Goodies .According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love to help improve the quality of life for working professionals who love to make a positive impact."Rewarding The Sweetest Foodie Goodies1. Fine Dining at Best Restaurants in USA.2. Prepared Meals Delivered Home /Office.3. Specialty Food Shopping (Charcuterie/Coffee).How Working Professionals Join The Club1. Live in USA, and be a working professional who loves to make a positive impact.2. Email Sara(at)RecrutingforGood(dot)com; one personal reference that can attest to your character.3. Once approved, club member is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Participate before December to earn $2500 donations for favorite cause; and $2500 Foodie Reward. Also, enter sweet drawing to win a sweet party trip for two to 2024 NYCWFF (New York City Wine&Food Festival); flight for two, VIP tickets to event, and 3 nights at The Wallstreet Hotel 'Voted #1 Hotel by Travel&Leisure!'"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Recruiting for Good is helping Working Professionals who love to make a positive impact; fund their causes and earn The Sweetest Foodie Goodies. R4G is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous $2500 donations to favorite US nonprofit, and $2500 for The Sweetest Foodie Rewards (fine dining, prepared meals delivered home, and specialty food shopping). To learn more visit

