DOW DIVORCE LAW, P.L.L.C. LEADS THE WAY AS THE FIRST STATEN ISLAND LAW FIRM DEDICATED TO HUSBANDS AND FATHERS

Founder Adelola Sheralynn Dow, Esq., Draws Upon Her Personal Experience To Represent Husbands & Fathers, Preserving Paternal Bonds During Divorce & Family Law

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C., a pioneering boutique divorce and family law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, is proud to announce its new mission to champion the rights of husbands and fathers facing divorce and family law cases. The firm is led by Adelola Sheralynn Dow, Esq., a divorce attorney with nearly two decades of experience in matrimonial law.Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C. is at the forefront as the first Staten Island law firm exclusively focused on representing husbands and fathers. This remarkable all-female lawyer team, composed of dedicated moms, is on a mission to protect and advocate for devoted fathers who, despite impending divorce and family law matters, are unwavering in their commitment to nurture and care for their children.“My mother never kept me away from my father, but he only interacted with me through phone calls. I advocate for fathers so that children, like me, have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with their dads, something I missed out on with my father. Witnessing my children bond with their dad has been one of the most precious gifts in my life. Every child with a loving and stable father deserves to experience that."Founder and Managing Attorney Adelola Sheralynn Dow, Esq., is a licensed attorney in both New York and New Jersey alongside Divorce and Family Law Attorney Loui-Ann MacKnight, Esq. Ms. Dow's extensive legal career includes serving as an attorney to two matrimonial judges, one in New Jersey and the other in New York, providing her with unique insights into the intricacies of family law. Ms. MacKnight was a paralegal for nearly a decade before becoming a public interest attorney who fights the Administration for Children's Services to secure the rights of parents.The Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C. team is passionate about ensuring that husbands and fathers are not marginalized by the court system. The firm provides unwavering support and advocacy during what can be one of the most challenging times.They do this with the belief that fathers play an integral role in their children's upbringing. Recognizing the importance of preserving strong and loving paternal connections, they are dedicated to helping husbands and fathers navigate legal complexities to achieve fair results.Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C. offers a range of legal services tailored to the unique needs of husbands and fathers, including child custody, parenting time rights, child support, domestic violence and divorce representation. The firm's compassionate and experienced team works tirelessly to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients.For more information about Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C. and their mission to empower husbands and fathers during divorce, please visit .ABOUT DOW DIVORCE LAW, P.L.L.C.:Dow Divorce Law, P.L.L.C. is a boutique divorce & family law firm with offices located in New York and New Jersey. The firm is dedicated to representing husbands and fathers facing divorce. The team ensures that husbands and fathers receive the legal support and representation they need to protect their rights and maintain strong relationships with their children. Founder and Managing Attorney Adelola Sheralynn Dow, Esq., brings nearly two decades of matrimonial law experience to the firm and holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the City University School of Law in Flushing, Queens. Attorney Loui-Ann MacKnight, Esq., has a passion for representing divorce and family law clients and also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the City University of New York School of Law in Long Island City, Queens. Both attorneys are moms of two, respectively, and share a deep commitment to clients and their families.

