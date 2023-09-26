HAYW Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Hayward Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or the "Company") (NYSE: HAYW ).

Class Period: March 2, 2022 – July 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hayward lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing

scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward's short-term sales and earnings; (2) that Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (3) that Hayward's channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive destocking in the second half of 2022; (4) that Hayward's channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing the Company's ability to sell to its customers; (5) that the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to

learn more

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

