Free Paint Recycling Event In Colorado Springs Saturday, September 30Th 9Am -1Pm

Free Paint Recycling Event.

This Saturday, September 30th from 9am to 1pm GreenSheen Paint will be hosting a FREE paint recycling event with Westside Community Center.

COLORADDO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GreenSheen Paint is excited to host a FREE Paint Recycle Drive on Saturday, September 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside Community Center, 1628 W Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.This initiative invites local residents, Realtors, businesses, and contractors to participate and bring in their unused, unwanted, and leftover paint for recycling. The service is offered free of charge.Last year, numerous recycling programs enabled significant savings of paint from landfills, and the aim is to make paint recycling accessible to an even wider audience through events like these.Paint Recycling Requirements:Paint must be in original, non-leaking, labeled containers.Accepted containers include sample sizes and one- to five-gallon containers.Recyclable materials include oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints, as well as stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes.Items that will not be accepted include spray paint, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patch materials, drywall mud, driveway sealer, automotive paints, and other hazardous wastes.The collected paint will be converted into GreenSheen's premium, eco-friendly latex paints, providing a sustainable alternative to regular paints. GreenSheen Paint is dedicated to sustainability, operating recycling facilities in Denver, CO, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY, and has successfully prevented approximately 20 million lbs. of paint from entering landfills.For this event, reservations are suggested to facilitate a smooth drop-off, and attendees will receive a donation slip. GreenSheen staff will be available at the event for any inquiries and interactions with the media. Please sign up here:About GreenSheen PaintGreenSheen Paint stands out for its innovative processing technology and commitment to environmental conservation by recycling leftover paint into high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints. For more information, please visit GreenSheen Paint's Website at

