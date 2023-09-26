Experience Unconditional Love With Jess Kellie Adams' New Release 'The Baggage' Out Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On Sept. 22, Jess Kellie Adams debuted her anticipated single, "The Baggage", the latest track off her upcoming EP set to release in 2024. The easy, mid-tempo wise lament was produced by and co-written with Lonestar's founding member Dean Sams. This is the newest track in the treasure trove of songs by Jess, who has shared stages with Kip Moore, Darryl Worley and Billy Ray Cyrus with features on CMT.com, Taste of Country, The Country Network, The Heartland Network, and Canyon Star TV. "The Baggage" release also includes an accompanying visualizer for fans to enjoy, which can be viewed below.Stream "The Baggage" now:Jess shares with fans that despite any previous mistakes or decisions they have made, they are deserving of love and support. Just like her love interest in the song, the audience should avoid drowning their sorrows and instead look forward to the brighter future ahead of them. Jess feels that even though being loving and vulnerable can end in hurt, life is short and the journey is worth the risk. So, she encourages all to take risks in love despite "The Baggage" they may carry."'The Baggage' is about loving and admiring someone for being perfectly them. I feel this message has been lying on my heart for so long and this song is me reaching out my hand to inspire others to follow," says Jess Kellie Adams."It's hard to get through life without some sort of baggage, no matter how good you have it. This song shines the spotlight on how to love someone unconditionally, the 'good with the baggage.' I am proud of Jess for being the voice of love and compassion on her latest release called 'The Baggage' that we co-wrote together. I think we can all learn a little something from the message in this song!" says Dean Sams of Lonestar.Explore the soul-warming lyrics below:"I'm not goin' anywhereif that's what you're wanting me to do.I remember you there for mewhen I was in your shoes.You just held mewhile my heart was breaking.Now it's my turn, my turnto do the saving.I know you think that the world is ending.Yeah I get it, yeah I get it.I bet you think that the booze will fix itbut it won't fix it, no.Love can hurt and lonely happens.Life is short and pain is lasting.We all got problems, a few bad habits.I'm gonna love you, the good with the baggage."Her brazen lyrics drive home with fierce vocals carved from the leading "only one name needed" ladies that serve as the foundation and current face of the genre. It's her authentic connection to her real-life stories captured in her songs which has enabled her to connect with fans on stages across the country. With rural roots that traverse Texas, Ohio and Tennessee, Jess Kellie Adams is swiftly blazing a path on the country scene, as she has opened for Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Craig Morgan and Ernest. What she values most, her family and community, are ever present in her sound and persona."The Baggage" song credits:Producer: Dean SamsTracking Studio: Starstruck NashvilleMixing Studio: The Mix MillVocals: Studio Works ProductionsTracking/Mixing Engineer: Mills Logan2nd Engineer: Todd TidwellDigital Editing: Dean SamsDrums: Wes LittleBass Guitar: Mark HillAcoustic/Resonator Guitars + Ganjo: Danny RaderElectric Guitar: Adam ShoenfeldSteel Guitar: Justin SchipperPiano/Synth/B# - Charlie JudgeBackground Vocals - Greg BarnhillRaving Reviews for Jess Kellie Adams"Jess Kellie Adams opened for us twice in 2022 and was top shelf. She leaves it all on the stage and really engages the crowd with an energetic, fun and honest show. Jess is a great entertainer, singer, and up and coming artist! If you're looking for a true professional that loves what she does, Jess makes a great opener for any national act!” – Dean Sams, Founding Member/Piano Player of the multi-platinum selling group Lonestar"What a pleasure it is to know Jess Kellie Adams as a friend but also as an artist. I'd have to say she and her group are some of the easiest people to work with! No drama, no attitudes, no vulgar language, no drugs or alcohol, just one heck of a show! If you book this young lady for your event, you can rest assured, she will give you 100% on and off the stage!” – Ken Woodward, Vice President of Variety Attractions.“Jess Kellie Adams is just about the most passionate performer I've ever seen. Her love of the music and her desire to touch the hearts of her audience immediately shows from the moment she picks up her guitar and starts belting out a tune. Jess' own compositions are deeply personal, and yet we can all relate in our own way. Jess is just about the most infectious performer out there. We love her. And when we've had Jess at our station events and concerts, she's always knocked 'em dead.” – Dave Woodward, Program Director New Country 92.1 The Frog“In addition to being an absolute pleasure to work with, Jess drew excellent crowds at all of her shows. I would highly recommend her to any fair, park, or music venue that wants an exciting and original country concert that appeals to patrons of all ages.” – Ashley D. Brown, Georgia National Fairgrounds & AgricenterAbout Jess Kellie AdamsJess Kellie Adams is on a mission to spread love, joy, and excitement with her unique, honest storytelling and high-energy shows. Texas-born, Ohio-raised and Nashville-living, her songwriting draws from her influences including Miranda Lambert, Bonnie Raitt, Martina McBride and Dolly Parton. She is quickly establishing herself as one of the rising stars in country music, using her calling to amplify small town experiences and the shared community that serves as the foundation for the genre.The Ohio-native grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandpa and devouring every song that played on her local country station. Honest storytelling lies at the heart of everything she does. Jess wants her fans to listen to her music and think about the value of family and how memories made with loved ones are what matter most.Jess' songs have taken her to many venues, fairs and festivals across the United States. In 2021, she played Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, OH, and was on the bill with Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Neal McCoy, Lainey Wilson and Niko Moon. She has shared the stage with artists such as Kip Moore, Darryl Worley, Diamond Rio, Jason Michael Carroll, Josh Thompson, The Swon Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Daryl Singletary, Julianne Hough, the late Joe Diffie, and Lonestar twice. Jess has been featured on CMT.com, Taste of Country, The Country Network, The Heartland Network, Canyon Star TV and more.Jess will continue blazing her path through the Southeast and Midwest with her 2023 tour. Keep up with her schedule and all the good news at .Follow Jess Kellie Adams Online:Website:Facebook:Instagram:Twitter:TikTok:Spotify: @JessKellieAdamsApple Music: @JessKellieAdamsYouTube: @JessKellieAdams

