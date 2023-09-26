HR Certified Holding A Free Online Webinar On The Power Of Professional Branding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Visual Of The Panelists

The mark of completion and bridging you from where you are to where you want to go.

howard-founder-ce.jpeg" width="225" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Picture of the Anthony P. Howard, Founder & CEO of HR Certified, LLC

This groundbreaking event is designed to empower and enlighten you on the transformative power of personal branding within the realm of modern business.

- Anthony P. HowardATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HR Certified LLC will be holding a free webinar online at 12:00 pm on September 27, 2023, called "How To Build Personal Your Personal Brand". This webinar will reveal how human resources and business professionals alike can build professional brands. This groundbreaking event will be a panel discussion in which Keisha Howard, of SugarGamers, Jake Kent of Influencer Press, and Shavonne Reed of OPUA Agency will share their stories and how a personal brand. and make sure to bring questions as answers will be answered during this FREE LinkedIn Live Event..Anthony P. Howard (AKA #datHRguy) will be leading the presentation and says this webinar is a chance for people to hear from industry leaders on the transformative power of personal branding within the realm of modern business. They can ask questions live and get information not readily available through other channels.People interested in the transformative power of personal branding within the realm of modern business can register for free at .About Anthony P. HowardAnthony P. Howard is an HR Leader who works with HR professionals at all levels to find the value and pathway to certification. He believes that confidence, marketability, and value can be increased through the power of certification.About HR Certified LLCHR Certified LLC was founded in 2018 and serves the Human Resources Professionals industry. It is known for providing comprehensive virtual test preparatory courses for those looking to pursue and earn Human Resources credentials from HRCI (Human Resources Certification Institution) and SHRM (Society of HR Management).HR Certified, LLC prides itself in activating its students' highest level of potential through its signature learning journey in which knowledge, best practice solutions, and strategies can be applied in the real world while preparing the sit for the exam. A team supports its students which includes a test coach who will provide touchpoints throughout the course.

832814354 Howard

HR Certified, Inc.



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other