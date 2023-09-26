CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA REALTOR® TALACIA CAIN EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Talacia CainCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Talacia Cain is a responsive, relatable, approachable, and charismatic real estate agent who is a member of the National Association of Realtors in Charlotte, North Carolina, and she is also a Marine Corps Veteran.Talacia was born in Charlotte and graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. She then went to Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.“I never knew anything about the military.” She says,“My best friend decided to join, and I went with her and found myself enlisted! I was green, malleable, naïve, and wide-eyed, and realized immediately that this was not *M*A*S*H* - in fact, it was brutal. They tear you down to build you up, they yell and scream at you until you're about to cry while you're on the rappel tower, doing the gas chamber, shooting M-16A2 Service Rifles, or throwing grenades. It changed me. I learned teamwork because we were all in this together, and since I was an only child, it showed me what family felt like and how to work with other women. Once I left Boot Camp, I felt great. I was proud, I walked differently, and I held my head high because I accomplished things that I never thought I could. I earned the title, U.S. Marine!”Talacia left Boot Camp as an E2, which is Marine Corps Private First Class. She went for additional training at Camp Geiger, near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where she learned combat techniques and how to survive as a Combat Marine. She then went to Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian in Mississippi as a Marine Corps Aviation Supply Specialist. She says,“It was here that we learned that the Twin Towers in New York had been attacked and burned to the ground. We watched the towers falling and it became a reality that we might have to fight in a war. It was scary. A new reality set in for all of us and we had to be prepared for whatever orders we got in service to the United States military.”Talacia's first Duty Station was the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where she was assigned to the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 29. They provide aviation logistics support, guidance, planning, and direction to Marine Aircraft Group squadrons on behalf of the commanding officer, as well as logistics support for Navy-funded equipment in the supporting Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS), Marine Air Control Group (MACG), and Marine Aircraft Wing/Mobile Calibration Complex (MAW/MCC).“We also supported the flying squadrons with their flight gear and safety boots, and with procurement and government contracts, including the repair of aeronautical and fuel requirements. Whatever they needed, we provided.”Talacia then PCS'd to Naval Air Station (NAS) Atlanta, in the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 42, which was integrated with the Navy. Her unit supported the Sailors and V-22 fighter jets.“There was a bit of rivalry there,” she recalls,“but it was fun and just friendly competition between the Navy and the Marine Corps, and we learned a lot from each other. You must remember the bigger picture, which is, if we were to go to war, we all must work together and support each other, no matter what branch of the military we are serving in.Talacia returned to Jacksonville, North Carolina, again with MALS 29. She became a Career Planner and helped other Marines understand the process while assisting them with navigating their careers.She began to experience exercise-induced asthma and had to medically separate from the military.“This caused great anxiety for me. It was the fear of the unknown, and all I knew was how to be a Marine, and how I loved the United States Marine Corps! So, pursuing my Vocational Rehab calling, I decided to go to school and enrolled at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, where I majored in Sociology. But then I transferred to the University of North Carolina in Charlotte to be near my family. Plus, I had enlisted in Charlotte, so I came full circle. I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Communication. After graduation, I became a full-time Administrative Assistant with the Veterans Service Office (VSO) at UNC Charlotte, and I felt right at home because I was surrounded by other Veterans. I'm currently in Graduate School, working on my Master of Science Management Degree at UNC Charlotte.”Talacia has loved real estate since she was a child. She enjoyed the infrastructure and architectural designs and was elated to buy her first home when she separated from the military. She began taking real estate classes online during the pandemic, got licensed, and began practicing real estate. She says,“I love educating consumers and being able to help them through challenges. I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because my sphere of influence is the military; it's my niche market. Many realtors don't understand the VA loan but it is one of the best loan products available. I've walked the walk and it's important to know how to speak the military language to veterans.”Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Southeast, and Talacia covers the entire Metro-Charlotte area, including Concord, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Monroe, Matthews, Mt. Holly, and Belmont. She is also licensed in South Carolina.For more information about“Military Friendly Agent” Talacia Cain, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:Talacia Cain(704) 591-6629

Talacia Cain

+1 704-591-6629

email us here

National Association of Realtors

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram