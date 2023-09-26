Necotech Secures 50K Prize At West Virginia University's Evolving Energy Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, U.S., September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leading sustainable infrastructure startup, necoTECH, presented their plan to help decarbonize the asphalt industry to a panel of judges at the annual Evolving Energy Pitch Competition hosted by West Virginia University and the TransTech Business Development Program.The company's inventive approach to tackling the most critical infrastructure challenges including decarbonization efforts, curbing waste, and reducing dependence on manual labor turned heads at the competition and impressed the panel of judges who chose necoTECH for one of the top prizes of the night, awarding $50K for technical assistance for the startup.Steve Flaherty, Founder & CEO of necoTECH, stated, 'We're honored to be a winner of West Virginia University's Evolving Energy Pitch Competition as we embark on our mission to help evolve the energy footprint of the infrastructure industry. West Virginia is an important piece in our journey and it's an honor to share our vision and have it be well received with key players in the state ecosystem.'The Evolving Energy conference brought together Appalachian region stakeholders, key partners, and academic institutions as well as federal and corporate leaders to holistically discuss the expanding energy sector, as well as energy needs for the future of manufacturing. Over the day-and-a-half conference, dialogue focused on charting a path forward for navigating barriers and responding to opportunities.necoTECH, LLC is committed to guiding the construction industry toward a sustainable future. Their strategy involves leveraging innovative sustainable materials, advanced equipment, and data-driven decision-making processes for better pavement maintenance and increased longevity. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, necoTECH boasts influential development partners spanning both governmental and private sectors. Noteworthy collaborators include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX).For additional information, please visit necotechor contact us at .

