TSIA Announces Recipients Of The 2023 STAR Awards


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes an evolution in business.

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) , the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, is excited to announce the finalists and recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards .

For more than 30 years, the STAR Awards have been among the highest honors in the technology and services industry. This year, TSIA added a new category: called, Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"Every year, the STAR Award advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with the TSIA STAR Awards," said JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "The 2023 finalists and recipients of the STAR Awards are doing terrific work and making enormous advancements in the industry. These companies are modeling practices and behaviors from which their peers and competitors can emulate and learn."

The winners of the 2023 awards are chosen from categories spanning the TSIA research practices of customer success, customer growth and renewal, education services, field services, managed services, professional services, offering management, and support services.

"As the world changes, so do the priorities of companies and their customers," said John Ragsdale, vice president of technology ecosystems at TSIA. "The new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes that even in technology, people are the most important variable in business. Innovative companies embracing human diversity have an advantage, and these category winners are demonstrating that reality every day."

The 2023 finalists and recipients of the Star Awards are:

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 SMB
 Winner: Gigamon

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 Enterprise
 Winner: HPE
Finalist: Microsoft

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 Enterprise
 Winner: VMware Inc.
Finalist: Ellucian

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 SMB
 Winner: CSC Corptax

Excellence in Offer Management
 Winner: Software AG
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Excellence in Organization Convergence
 Winner: Dell Technologies
Finalist: Lenovo (US) Inc.

Excellence in Organization Convergence - Group 2
 Winner: Relias
Finalist: Oxford Instruments

Field Service Excellence
 Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Growth and Renewal
 Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Informatica

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience
 Winner: HPE Aruba Networking
Finalist: Cisco Systems

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 2
 Winner: NetApp., Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 3
 Winner: Informatica
Finalist: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Customer Success
 Winner: Salesforce, Inc.
Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Customer Success - Group 2
 Winner: Moody's Analytics
Finalist: Ellucian

Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes - Professional Services
 Winner: Cognizant Trizetto Software
Finalist: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence
Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: Lexmark

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence - Group 2
 Winner: CSC Corptax
Finalist: Microsoft

Innovation in Managed Services
 Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Monetization for Education Services in SMB
 Winner: Adenza

Innovation in Support Employee Engagement
 Winner: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Technology for Education Services
 Winner: Guideware Software

Innovation in Technology for Education Services - Group 2
 Winner: Adenza
Finalist: Cornerstone OnDemand

About TSIA
 The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

