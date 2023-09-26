Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. CEO Provides Shareholder Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.“OTC:(PRTT)” Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. CEO Ali Yildiz Provides Shareholder Update.



As we enter the 4th quarter we feel the company has entered a very pivotal time in our growth strategy. We posted our largest quarter for revenues in the second quarter of 2023 and our expansion goals and strategies are progressing very nicely. For the 6 months ending June 30, 2023 we had 62 million dollars in revenue with an operating profit of over 18 million dollars. Our expansion plans for the year have been aggressive and our route expansion has included opening new routes throughout the black sea and also entering South America and many other new places throughout Europe. As we continue to grow we believe our value as a company will increase substantially. We are currently undergoing a PCAOB audit and plan to file a form 10 before the year end to become an SEC Reporting Company. As we become a reporting company it is our desire to rename the company and eventually uplist to an exchange. As we go through this process we would like to express our appreciation to our shareholders for their patience and we will continue to update you as we reach certain milestones.

We have been working on a new website that should be updated within the next few weeks. You can visit our site at As the CEO I believe it is important to provide transparency and accountability to our shareholder base. We will update the website regularly with new information regarding the expansion of the company and the future growth opportunities. We will also provide updates regarding the completion of our audit which we expect in the next month to 2 months.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“may”,“will”,“to”,“plan”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“could”,“would”,“estimate,” or“continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ali Yildiz +90 (531) 452 82 27







Tags Protect Pharmaceutical Corp OTC:(PRTT) CEO Ali Yildiz Shareholder Update South America Europe new website