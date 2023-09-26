Women & Minority Owned Start Up, Quebracho Empanadas, Is Minnesota Cup Divisional Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic mentoring is vital, especially for a startup's growth & award-winning success, and Sandhill's Nick Clementi served as mentor to Quebracho Empanadas.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Sandhill Consulting Group's consultants continue to earn an exceptional reputation for their mentorship in helping businesses achieve solid growth and success, including the special strategic skills for dynamic and award-winning start-ups.

Mentored by Sandhill Consulting's Nick Clementi, Quebracho Empanadas, the women and minority-owned start up, was recently announced as a Minnesota Cup Divisional Winner. The MN Cup is the nation's largest statewide startup competition, and Quebracho Empanadas was chosen from an initial pool of more than 3,000 entrepreneurs across Minnesota.

Quebracho Empanadas is a first-generation immigrant, Latina-owned business located in St. Paul, and a popular food brand that offers heritage-inspired Hispanic flavors, featuring better-for-you ingredients and recipes adapted to the modern world.

Winning the coveted award is a particular source of pride for Sandhill Consulting's Nick Clementi, a distinguished, successful and respected CE0 and senior executive.

Clementi provided invaluable insights in helping Quebracho develop its business plan and financial model and shared his wealth of industry experience to assist Quebracho Empanadas in successfully focusing its presentations to the MN Cup judges.

Clementi knows what it takes to be a MN Cup winner! He was Minnesota Cup Mentor of the Year in 2018, and has been a mentor for successful, award-winning businesses for more than a decade, in addition to have served as CEO for firms in the food service, consumer goods and packaging industries.

“The extensive knowledge and experience of our team is valuable and special,” says the enthusiastic Elisa Hill, President of the Sandhill Consulting Group.“We are focused on helping our clients build and execute strategies, streamline and target processes, and achieve growth and, in the case of Quebracho Empanadas, award-winning success.” According to local media, Quebracho Empanadas is already a Minnesota business success story.

"Quebracho Empanadas are handmade in Minnesota, and they're an easy dish that can be picked up in the frozen section."

"Quebracho Empanadas recently introduced their full line of frozen empanadas into 28 grocery stores as well as six farmers markets.”

"They are super yummy. Everybody can enjoy the convenience of just grabbing it and going."

“Quebracho is bringing Argentinian flavors to diners looking for a unique dining experience.”

About Sandhill Consulting Group and Nick Clementi

Sandhill is a team of highly experienced business executives successful at managing and growing middle-market businesses. Nick Clementi is the Founding Partner of Sandhill Consulting Group, as well as a Managing Director for the Peakstone Group, the nation's leading middle market investment banking and M&A Advisory firm. Clementi's career has included serving as President of Pictionary, Group President of American Greetings, CEO of Contempo Colours, and CEO of InnoWare Paper and Plastics.

