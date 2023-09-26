Accelerators And Startups Convene For The Inaugural Acceleratorcon At Brooklyn Navy Yard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AcceleratorCON is the must-attend event for founders and companies navigating the startup and accelerator ecosystems.

- Esosa IghodaroBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On September 29, 2023, the inaugural AcceleratorCON conference takes place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, in New York City. It is envisioned to be the largest conference dedicated to fostering connections and driving growth between startups and accelerators, with the end goal of creating a better ecosystem. Hear from speakers like Cameron Teitelman (StartX), Gary Stewart (Techstars), Kathryn Minshew (The Muse), and more while discovering accelerator programs from Techstars, 500 Global, SAP, Oracle, ERA, and other participating brands supporting the startup ecosystem.Mark your calendars for the upcoming blockbuster event that is set to reshape the very landscape of accelerators, startup programs, and industry giants - AcceleratorCON! The highly anticipated conference is scheduled to make its grand debut on September 29th, 2023 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, promising an electrifying convergence of trailblazers, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe. This transformative event stands as a beacon of networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.With nearly 3200 accelerators in the US alone, accelerators are the heartbeat of startup growth, and the resounding call of AcceleratorCON is to honor their pivotal role while addressing the shared challenges faced by both accelerators and startups. With a staggering two out of three accelerators grappling with deal flow hurdles and a significant portion facing subpar applications, AcceleratorCON emerges as the catalyst to bridge this gap and usher in impactful solutions.Bringing together an unparalleled assembly of accelerator program managers, directors, investors, and startup aficionados, AcceleratorCON offers an exceptional platform to foster strategic alliances, cultivate innovation, and discover the next generation of market-shaping startups. The conference is poised to unveil the freshest advancements, technologies, and resources, empowering startups to conquer the ever-evolving market dynamics.Esosa Ighodaro, the visionary event organizer, enthuses, "We are set to orchestrate an assembly of the finest minds from the accelerator and startup ecosystem at AcceleratorCON. This event will ignite collaborations, amplify the exchange of knowledge, and forge connections that will propel the global growth of accelerators and startups."Tahira White, Founder of Wercflow and 19th & Park, shares her fervor, "AcceleratorCON's endeavor to streamline the intricate world of accelerator and grant programs is a mission I wholeheartedly support. By alleviating the daunting sourcing and application process, the conference creates an avenue for participants to channel their expertise and experience transformation."John Lynn, representing Cela, adds, "Cela's mission is to mold the accelerator industry into a powerful profession. With our summits, accelerator operator peer meetings, and founder-focused office hours, we envision AcceleratorCON as a gateway to a broader ecosystem of founders. The conference opens the door to the world of accelerators for founders at every stage and of every kind."Prepare to be captivated by AcceleratorCON's keynote luminaries, immersive panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all curated by industry luminaries. The event also invites sponsors and brands to claim their spotlight in supporting startups, exposing them to an eclectic audience of industry stalwarts, investors, and visionary startup pioneers. With sponsors and partners like Balsamiq, Vouch, 500 Global, and Techstars already onboard, the magnitude of this event is truly palpable.Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, nestled in the heart of Brooklyn, AcceleratorCON promises an unmissable experience. Early bird registration is now open, offering exclusive rates for proactive participants. Register now and secure your spot at the forefront of innovation. To learn more and secure your spot, visit the official AcceleratorCON website at AcceleratorCON.com.Sponsors & Exhibitors:Techstars, SAP, Oracle, ERA, 500 Global, alongside esteemed sponsorship partners like Thoropass, Citizens Bank, Balsamiq, NachoNacho, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Build In Tulsa, uGeo, SuperWarm, Vouch, RideVelo, and mTap to name just a few.About AcceleratorCON:AcceleratorCON stands as the preeminent conference and expo, dedicated to celebrating accelerators, startup programs, and industry leaders. This dynamic event fosters networking, the sharing of wisdom, and collaborative solutions for the challenges faced by accelerators and startups alike. AcceleratorCON unites innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs worldwide, championing the profound impact of accelerators and driving the exponential growth of startups.

