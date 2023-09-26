CCE's Educator Pathway Exploration Program Celebrates Three Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrick Camangian, PhD is a former English teacher in Los Angeles and Oakland and a professor of Teacher Education at the University of San Francisco.

Center for Collaborative Education logo

The Community Partnerships for Teacher Pathway's gala features Dr. Patrick Camangian

- Yvonne Ribas, CCE Director of ProgramsLOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Center for Collaborative Education 's (CCE) Community Partnerships for Teacher Pathway (CPTP) program is celebrating its third year with an October gala featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Patrick Camangian.“We are excited to look back on three years of building bridges and opening doors for more students of Color to explore the teaching profession,” said Yvonne Ribas, CCE Director of Programs.“This will be a memorable event with performances and storytelling that gives an opportunity for the CPTP community, including our students, mentors, partners, stakeholders and supporters in attendance to connect and celebrate our collective work and success together.”Camangian is a professor of Teacher Education at the University of San Francisco where teacher quality, capacity, and retention - a focus of CPTP - are among his many expertises. He is the co-author of“Half an Inch from the Edge” a book exploring“the tensions and opportunities reflected in today's public school classrooms in the U.S.” and wrote the foreword of“Planting the Seeds of Equity: Ethnic Studies and Social Justice in the K–2 Classroom,” a book that“provides key insights into what it means to implement social justice ideals with young children.”CPTP is a teaching exploration program, one of the CCE Educator Pathway strands. The gala celebrates the progress and impact of the project and recognizes more than 400 student participants, over 170 teacher mentors and dozens of community partners committed to strengthening the pathways to teaching and the profession itself.Note: For those looking to cover the event, please see the attached media advisory .###About CCECCE replaces failed factory models with an innovative approach that partners schools with the communities that house them, leading to improved community voice and ownership as well as increased educational equity to ensure student success and community prosperity. CCE achieves its mission by listening to and learning from those most impacted by educational reform efforts. We promote supporting over sorting, sparking over standardizing, and community storytelling over centralized mandates. Through accessible research, impactful coaching, and equitable programming, CCE helps create a world in which students, schools, and communities collaborate for maximum mutual success.

Diana Williams

Center for Collaborative Education



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter