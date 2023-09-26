Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market To Grow At 19% CAGR By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19% from 2021 to 2031, with demand for aerial delivery drones rising.

The autonomous last-mile delivery market has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years, driven by various factors such as rising e-commerce demand, technological advancements, urbanization, and the need for efficient and sustainable delivery solutions. This article provides an overview of the market dynamics, opportunities, and value chain within the autonomous last-mile delivery sector.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Overview:

Autonomous last-mile delivery refers to the use of autonomous vehicles, drones, or robots to transport goods from distribution centers or hubs to the final destination, typically a consumer's doorstep. This market has gained prominence due to the increasing demand for faster, more convenient, and contactless delivery services, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Dynamics:



E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms and online shopping has created a surge in demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions. Consumers expect shorter delivery times and reliable services, which autonomous vehicles and drones can provide.

Technological Advancements: Advances in automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies have significantly improved the capabilities of autonomous delivery systems. These technologies enable vehicles and drones to navigate complex urban environments, avoid obstacles, and make real-time decisions.

Urbanization: Increasing urbanization has led to higher population densities in cities, making traditional delivery methods less efficient and environmentally friendly. Autonomous last-mile delivery can help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions.

Environmental Concerns: With growing awareness of environmental issues, there is a push for sustainable and eco-friendly delivery options. Electric and hybrid autonomous vehicles are being deployed to reduce the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery operations. Regulatory Framework: The development of autonomous delivery technology is influenced by regulatory policies and safety standards. Governments and transportation authorities are working to establish guidelines and regulations to ensure the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles and drones.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Demand

The autonomous last mile delivery market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and the booming e-commerce industry. This market is characterized by the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles for efficient and human-free product delivery. The primary goal of the Fact.MR report on autonomous last mile delivery is to offer insights into the market's growth prospects, factors driving demand, and development strategies. The report categorizes key segments, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble

Teleretail

Postmates

Boxbot

Robomart

Udelv Hugo

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunities:

North America dominates the autonomous last mile delivery market, holding a substantial 59% share of global sales value. Over the forecast period, the region is poised to provide a significant absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 40 billion. This strong market presence is primarily driven by the increasing demand for contactless delivery solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet this demand, various manufacturers like Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, and others are employing drone platforms for applications spanning logistics, healthcare, pharmacies, retail, and food delivery. Additionally, ground delivery vehicle technologies featuring bots and self-driven vans are being introduced for efficient product delivery.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of autonomous last mile delivery, many companies have directed their efforts towards enhancing their existing operational frameworks. Notable developments in this space include:



Amazon's Green Initiatives: In 2021, Amazon made a substantial investment of US$ 2 billion in electric vehicles to reduce emissions across its operations. The tech giant procured 100,000 electric delivery vehicles and forged a partnership with Mahindra Electric. Global Expansion by Starship Technologies: Starship Technologies, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, unveiled plans to expand its robotic delivery services. Furthermore, the company is extending its footprint to multiple countries to bolster e-commerce services.

These recent advancements reflect the commitment of companies in the autonomous last mile delivery sector to address environmental concerns and cater to the evolving needs of consumers in the ever-growing e-commerce landscape. For more detailed information, please refer to the comprehensive report.

Key Market Segments Covered



By Platform



Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

By Solution



Hardware



Infrastructure

Software

By Range



<20 Kilometres



>20 Kilometres



Payload Weight



< 5 Kilograms



5-10 Kilograms

10 Kilograms

By Application



Logistics & Transportation



Healthcare & Pharmacies

Retail & Food

By Region



North America



Europe



Latin America



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania MEA

The autonomous last-mile delivery market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable delivery solutions. E-commerce expansion, technological advancements, urbanization, and environmental concerns are key drivers of this market. Companies and stakeholders across the value chain are actively exploring opportunities to capitalize on the benefits of autonomous last-mile delivery, aiming to provide faster, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly delivery services to consumers.

